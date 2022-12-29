Amherst rides big runs to big wins over Kearney Catholic

AMHERST — Amherst got off on the right foot Thursday night, sweeping Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday tournament.

Both teams fired on all cylinders out of the gate, with big runs in the opening half propelling the Broncos to victory.

The Amherst girls’ side got off to a 16-0 start, and the boys team went on an 11-2 run in the second quarter to make the difference.

The Amherst boys’ 58-37 win was its first win over Kearney Catholic in three seasons.

The game was close out of the gate, with Amherst fighting its way to a 12-11 lead.

Then, the floodgates opened.

Scout Simmons splashed a three right before the half, keeping the momentum on the Broncos’ side during the dominant second quarter.

The defensive unit used strong help defense, flying around to the ball to hold the Stars’ offense to two points, helped by some missed shots as well.

“Amherst forced some action, stayed disciplined and got some turnovers,” Kearney Catholic head coach Bob Langan said. “We kind of had to pick our poison, and Simmons is the poison we picked and he hit his threes. And they did a better job with their pressure in the second quarter.”

After the break, Amherst kept the party going, winning the third quarter 14-5.

Kearney Catholic’s coaches lamented the team’s effort, something both sides took note of.

“They got a little frustrated and came and walked out at halftime and I told our guys, they look like they didn’t even want to be here,” Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said.

“Our heads got down and we gave up easy buckets,” Langan said. “I told our guys we gotta keep after it and we’ll find a way to score by the end of the year.”

The pep talk worked as Kearney Catholic won the fourth quarter 19-16, but it was too little too late as Amherst walked away with the victory.

Simmons led the Broncos with 14, Tayje Hadwiger had a hard-fought 13 and Nolan Eloe dropped 12.

After a slow start, Austin Adelung strung together two threes in the fourth quarter for a big finish.

“We’ve got weapons all over. A lot of the guys who step on the court are capable of making the outside shot and our opponents know that,” Rippen said. “We have Tayje, Scout and Nolan who are versatile, confident, three-level scorers and when Austin gets open the kid’s deadly with it.”

The win advances Amherst in the tournament, where it will face its most daunting task yet in York, who are a highly respected team in Class B with a 5-1 record.

“We get to find out how good we are,” Rippen said. “York is good but they’ve got to come to our home court and I think out guys are ready for the challenge.”

Early lead enough for Amherst girls to winThe Amherst girls got the best start they could ask for.

Of the first 16 points, all of them went to the Broncos.

“We controlled the tempo and got the shots we were looking for,” Amherst head coach Brandon Rohr said. “We were the more aggressive team, and when you’re playing Kearney Catholic you know they’re going to make a run so you have to build a cushion.”

That cushion proved useful later in the game, as Kearney Catholic outscored the Broncos for each of the next three quarters.

Despite the Stars’ soaring back, the lead rarely dropped below nine or eight.

“It just seemed like every time we’d get it to that point we’d either not get a good shot or they’d make a shot,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri said. “We couldn’t get it to a gap that was more manageable.”

Rebounding played a key role in the Bronco victory, helping get second chances and points down low.

Morgan Ourada took full advantage, leading the team with 17 points.

“She was feeling it tonight, and I’m super proud of her,” Rohr said. “She’s the first one in the gym every night. She works hard, and its awesome to see that get rewarded.”

Kearney Catholic made it difficult toward the end, slowly slicing the lead to 50-44 with 40 seconds to go.

The Stars looked like they caught another break when they stole an inbounds pass, but a double dribble directly thereafter sent the game to Amherst.

“We had just about every type of adversity one could have down there in the stretch,” Rohr said. “They hit a couple threes, we turned it over, I got a technical foul, everything that could go wrong did go wrong and they found their way through it.”