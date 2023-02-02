HOLDREGE– Wilcox-Hildreth controlled the pace of the game, but couldn’t get its shots to fall late, as Amherst pulled out a 42-34 win in the Fort Kearny Conference semifinal.

Wil-Hil executed its game plan of slowing down the game and limiting transition possessions, but Amherst still took an early lead.

“We started scoring the ball, we’ve had a couple of games that have been in the 30s and you have to make timely shots and stretch the lead,” Amherst head coach Brandon Rohr said. “We didn’t have a stretch where we scored on back-to-back possessions, and we needed to do that to pull away.”

Strong defense, particularly taking away the low post game with a strong zone, helped get the lead to 25-15 at the break.

At half, the Falcons knew something needed to change, and came out on fire from deep.

“We said going into tonight that if we wanted to make up the difference from the first time we played them we were going to need to hit our outside shots,” Wilcox-Hildreth head coach Cody Whipkey said.

The Falcons made three triples, surging back to take a 30-29 lead.

After Emma Donley made the lead-changing three, Amherst took a timeout and snatched momentum right back.

“They only made five for the game but it felt like they made 12 and that rattled us a bit,” Rohr said. “We called a timeout and said all that happened and we’re down one. The shots will even out and we need to take it one possession at a time.”

Hannah Herrick and Josee Tesmer made threes coming out of the timeout, and Amherst claimed a five-point lead.

Wil-Hil whittled the lead back down to three, but couldn’t get the game-tying shot to fall down the stretch, despite gaining opportunities after forcing turnovers.

“That was all effort and awareness,” Rohr said. “We went back to our normal 2-3 zone and played more aggressive to contest those shots,”

“We just could not get that one big shot to fall,” Whipkey said. “We had a couple chances to get the ball inside but were a bit hesitant, but credit to them for taking our post players away.”

Herrick helped put the game away at the line, scoring four of her game-high 18 points from the stripe.

The win puts Amherst in the FKC Tournament final on Saturday against Overton.

Overton has a similar gameplan to Wil-Hil, playing a pace-controlling, defensive style of basketball. The Eagles got the best of the Broncos in their January 6 matchup, a 39-36 Overton win.

“They’re going to try to play physical man and be in the gaps,” Rohr said. “It shows the value of execution, we need to get a good shot on every possession and be there on the catch on defense.”