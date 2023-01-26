Amherst girls hang on late, defeat S-E-M

SUMNER – The Amherst girls took a five point lead with 1:50 to go, and had to hold on for dear life with every second.

When the two minutes of free throws, turnovers and plentiful scoring chances ended, Amherst came out victorious with a 61-58 win. S-E-M had two open looks from beyond the arc to tie it on the final possession, but both clanged out.

“I loved that game,” Amherst head coach Brandon Rohr said. “You play in an incredible environment against a really good team and I felt neither team deserved to lose that game,”

There wasn’t an empty seat in the house when the two conference foes took the floor. The star players gave the crowd a show, with Amherst’s Hannah Herrick scoring 29, and S-E-M’s Mikah O’Neill scored 18.

“Hannah is incredible, but that whole team is great,” S-E-M head coach John Rohde said. “Micah is a special talent, you can’t teach some of the things she does. She hustles every second and has good basketball awareness,”

Amherst jumped ahead early in the first quarter, making four three-pointers, two of those from Herrick. The Broncos ended the first quarter up by eight.

The Mustangs galloped back in the second quarter, using physical play down low to open up the offense.

Allie Rohde made two three pointers in the final thirty seconds, and S-E-M went into the half up by three.

S-E-M clung on to the lead for the third quarter, but Amherst kept knocking at the door.

“In the first half my coach told me we missed 16 bunnies, right in the paint,” John Rohde said. “We couldn’t come back to get a good enough lead, even 10 points wouldn’t be enough against a good team like Amherst,”

Amherst inched its way back in front late, with Herrick and Payton Cast making big shots.

S-E-M couldn’t get its looks to fall, despite gaining opportunities after missed free throws and layups on the Amherst end.

“We tell our kids be aggressive,” Rohr said. “We missed a couple free throws and layups, but the biggest thing was our response was great, we buckled down on the defensive end, got some rebounds and steals, and sometimes you’ve just gotta find a way to make it work,”

Amherst offense ignites in boys winDespite consistently scoring in the 60s and 70s, Amherst head coach Eric Rippen was not satisfied with his teams’ shooting performance.

That changed on Thursday night, with Amherst making 15 three pointers in its 77-45 win against S-E-M.

“I don’t think we’ve shot it very well after Christmas, so a lot of our practice has been shooting drills,” Rippen said. “The only way to get out of a slump is to keep shooting, and our shooters stayed confident and knocked them down,”

S-E-M held its own early in the first half, boosted by Noah Eggleston’s three three-point shots in the second quarter.

However, the ten point deficit soon ballooned to 17, and Amherst ran away in the second half.

“We had multiple chances in the first and early second to really step on their throats and put them away,” Rippen said. “We had no problem scoring on offense, but we had to find stops and not give up easy buckets,”

The defensive approach worked, holding S-E-M to just eight points in the third, giving the bench a green light in the fourth.

Nolan Eloe led the team with 24, Austin Adelung made five three pointers for 15 points, Tayje Hadwiger matched his total with 15 points on two threes and Scout Simmons dropped 11.