Amherst dedicates title to fallen freshman

KEARNEY­— Emotions ran deep for the Amherst High School boys basketball team. Not only because of a comeback 58-55 victory over Ansley-Litchfield for the Fort Kearny Conference title. But afterwards when Broncos coach Eric Rippen mentioned this win was dedicated to Talon.

Talon Trempe, who died last year after battling Marfan syndrome, was on the mind of the Broncos during the season, they played their hearts out for the fallen freshman as they improve to 18-2.

“You could see from the kids’ emotions and my emotion. Everything we have done this season has been for that kid. We love him to death and we miss him and a lot of these guys might say ‘this one is for him.’ ... we battled for him and you know it’s tough and exciting and he deserves every bit of it, and so does these kids for what they have to go through.”

It was also a big night for senior Tanner Thomsen, who dealt with a dislocated finger from Friday’s win over Elm Creek. The fourth quarter belonged to Thomsen as he dropped five three-pointers on the Spartans and led Amherst with 21 points. Even with the hot hand, it still was painful for the senior.