ELM CREEK– After falling behind in the first half, Amherst was in the zone.

The shots started falling, and the 1-3-1 zone defense stifled the Buffalo offense.

“They adjusted to the 1-3-1, it was a good move by them cause we were getting the motion we wanted,” Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. “It changed the game,”

Elm Creek surged out to a 13-2 lead, getting the looks it wanted from inside and out against the Broncos’ man-to-man defense.

Amherst had worked on the 1-3-1 in practice, and Elm Creek had struggled against it this season, so coach Eric Rippen made the switch.

“I didn’t really want to do it, but credit to their offense they were whooping our butts first half,” Rippen said. “We’ve been wanting to hold it until later on where we don’t show it, but we’ve got to try to win basketball games so we went to it,”

The height at the front of the zone, and speed from Austin Adelung on the baseline denied passes and looks inside for Elm Creek.

“You’ve got five guys underneath the three point line, and they’re six-three, six-four,” said. “We’re not that, it took away driving lanes, and its tough when they’re that long, and we didn’t hit the shots we needed,”

Amherst got the shots it needed in the second half, led by Scout Simmons and Carter Riesland, who scored a combined 13 points in the third quarter.

Also taking over was Tayje Hadwiger, who helped dig the Broncos out of a hole before half, and finished strong with a nine point second half.

Hadwiger’s performance almost didn’t happen, as he was sick pregame. Even his mother wanted him out, but he pushed through with a 21-point night.

“We didn’t know if he was going to play today, and he played like a first team All-State,” Rippen said. “You wouldn’t have ever guessed,”

For Elm Creek, the loss dampened a senior night celebration for six of the Buffaloes’ top contributors.

“They’ve been great ambassadors for this program, they’re model kids and I love them to death,” Cavenee said.

Amherst has its senior night on Monday, with a reschedule against Wood River.

While both are in good position headed into the postseason, Elm Creek will look for positive momentum in its regular season finale at Hi-Line, and Amherst will look to keep the pedal on the floor.