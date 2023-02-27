AMHERST – The Amherst (23-1) boys team are headed back to Lincoln, and they did it in the same fashion they did all season – with a dominant win.

Amherst beat Hershey (10-13) by a score of 65-34 to win the Class C2-2 District championship.

The Broncos turned up the heat immediately, opening the game on a 17-3 run.

"They sat in a zone, and people who play zone kinda hope that we miss," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said. "We're a good shooting team, and I was happy that we didn't miss because we really needed to get off to a hot start and make them catch us,"

"When we're frontrunners we're tough to beat,"

While the offense got the team off to the white hot start, the defense helped keep it there. Amherst held Hershey at bay for long portions of the game, taking a 24 point lead into the break.

The defense is rounding back into form at the right time, after Rippen found the team losing its focus on that end in the middle of the season.

"If we want to win a state championship or win just that first round game at state, we're gonna have to do it defensively," Rippen said. "We can score with anybody, so its going to be defense that gets us there,"

Amherst played three games in the 2022 tournament, beating Freeman in the opening round but losing the semifinal and third place game.

Ahead of state, Rippen will watch a lot of film, and thinks the past experience will help his team understand the moment going back to the Devaney Center.

While Amherst was dominant all season, only suffering one loss, Rippen didn't think of the State tournament until just before the final horn.

"An injury at any point can set things back, we knew if we stayed healthy we had a pretty good chance," Rippen said. "We didn't talk about it until the fourth quarter tonight, it really set it that we're going to get this done, and now the fun begins,"

After the game, Amherst received the district champions plaque and cut down the nets.

As the team scaled the ladders and posed for photos, they had a special jersey with them, a No. 24 "Slink" jersey in honor of Talon Trampe, a talented freshman player who passed away in 2020.

This would have been his senior season, so the team kept his memory alive all season long, wearing his number on their warmups and breaking down to his name in the huddle.

"That's who we play for every day, and these kids have a heavy heart," Rippen said. "It's more motivation to get it done for him back in Lincoln."