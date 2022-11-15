Thomas Bryson joins mother, Beth Anne, as Golfer of the Year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Golf Association is proud to announce the selection of Lincoln's Thomas Bryson as the 2022 Nebraska Junior Amateur Golfer of the Year.

Bryson, now a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast High School, had a breakout year and won the points race by a significant margin to secure his first Golfer of the Year award.

He joins his mother, Beth Anne Bryson (Cherry), who won the 2000 Nebraska Girls' Golfer of the Year award.

The highlight of the summer came in July at the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship for Bryson, who finished tied for fifth and earned Low Junior honors. He was 11 strokes better than any other junior in the field and shot the round of the championship, a second round 66 (-5).

Bryson's father, Kevin, is a Kearney native.