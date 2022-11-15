 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thomas Bryson joins mother, Beth Anne, as Golfer of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0

Golf Fit USA opened April 1 at 4917 Second Ave. Suite 2, inside the mall near Sporting Edge, and currently is a two-person operation, with Terri Meier as owner and partner and Shaner as managing partner. Soon Maurie Schuman, a longtime golf store owner, will join Golf Fit. To help golfers get serious about their game, Golf Fit USA offers a range of services to ensure players’ clubs fit their physique and swing. There also are some technological aids so golfers can fine-tune their style along with their equipment.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Golf Association is proud to announce the selection of Lincoln's Thomas Bryson as the 2022 Nebraska Junior Amateur Golfer of the Year.

Bryson, now a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast High School, had a breakout year and won the points race by a significant margin to secure his first Golfer of the Year award.

He joins his mother, Beth Anne Bryson (Cherry), who won the 2000 Nebraska Girls' Golfer of the Year award.

The highlight of the summer came in July at the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship for Bryson, who finished tied for fifth and earned Low Junior honors. He was 11 strokes better than any other junior in the field and shot the round of the championship, a second round 66 (-5).

Bryson's father, Kevin, is a Kearney native.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Mark Whipple's status, and updates on QB position

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News