LINCOLN – Shelton’s quest to avenge its runner-up result from a year ago fell a round short, losing to Wynot 43-36.

The Bulldogs made things interesting in the end, cutting the lead to five, but it wasn’t enough to make up for earlier missed opportunities, including a one-point third quarter in the D2 semifinals Friday night in Lincoln.

Also on the list of shortcomings were missed open layups, a low percentage at the line and missing 12 straight three pointers after hitting their opening attempt.

“We had a lot of opportunities slip through our hands,” Shelton head coach Jeff Thober said. “Missed layups, two-footers, free throws and against good teams you can’t do that. Wynot plays good, in-your-face defense and they don’t give you many opportunities, so you need to take them”

“But I couldn’t be prouder of their effort, never did they slow down or quit,”

Shelton didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, with the full-court pressure getting to Wynot. The Bulldogs forced eleven turnovers, and reverses fortunes at the line, going seven-for-11 after starting the game two-of-eight.

However, the hole they dug earlier was too big, and the lead was never threatened after Wynot remained composed at the stripe.

“We had the full court press on, trapped a little more and in hindsight we should have done that earlier in the game,” Thober said.

On the list of positives for Shelton, the future shone bright. Freshman Erin Gegg led the team in scoring with 10 points.

Shelton is now off to the third-place game on Saturday against defending champion Humphrey-St. Francis.

While its not the game Shelton wanted to be playing in, it is an opportunity for a solid finish nonetheless.

“They know its their last game,” Thober said. “We want to give our best like we always do, and definitely want to have fun doing it,”

While Shelton loses some key contributing seniors, its 10-deep rotation and two years of state tournament experience ensure a strong part of the turnaround will carry on.

“I told them in the locker room this game doesn’t define us, what defines us is our last four years and how we built the program up and put Shelton up there with some of the better teams,” Thober said. “Hopefully our younger kids can learn from this experience and get back again.”

Shelton had not made the state tournament in school history before last year, and will look to make it three in a row in 2023.