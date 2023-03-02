LINCOLN – The Shelton girls stayed focused and ready defensively, cruising to a 52-22 win over Wilcox-Hildreth in the Class D2 Quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Shelton stifled the Falcon offense, holding them to seven points in the first half.

Quick steals, combined with speed at the wings, led to easy transition layups as Shelton built a lead.

"Our defensive pressure got us started with some layups," Shelton head coach Jeff Thober said. "That set the tone for the game,"

"We really struggled to get into our offense with the amount of ball pressure they were putting on us," Wilcox-Hildreth head coach Cody Whipkey said. "We needed to be more consistent with the amount of ball pressure we were putting on them, because they were the more aggressive team,"

Wil-Hil scored four in the first, and three in the second quarter.

MaKenna Willis led the way offensively for Shelton, starting a scoring surge with back-to-back layups to end the second quarter, and two three pointers in the third.

Willis led all scorers with 21 points.

"She's MaKenna Willis. She shows up, believes in herself, plays with confidence and she's our floor leader," Thober said.

The level of competition remained high throughout the second half, despite the already large gap continuing to widen.

Shelton's 10-deep rotation kept the pressure high as the starters went to the bench late, and Wil-Hil stood tough with its best offensive quarters in the second half.

"I thought every one of our ten girls came out, did their job and had good intensity throughout the whole game," Thober said. "Hopefully we won't be as tired and that will be an advantage the next day,"

"We refuse to give up until time runs out," Whipkey said.

The Bulldogs are off to the state semifinals, ensuring a Saturday game for the second straight season. Shelton won 53-37 in its semifinal last year, but fell in the final, ending its first-ever state tournament.

Despite having unfinished business in the state final, Shelton is laser-focused on the task ahead, which is Friday's semifinal at 7:45 p.m., back at Devaney.

For Wilcox-Hildreth, the loss is a disappointing end to the first state tournament appearance in school history, but provides valuable motivation and experience for next season.

"This season was the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Whipkey said. "We didn't get here just because of the girls who were on the team this year, this is the result of 10 years of building to get to this point, this group of girls were fortunate enough to hammer in the last nail,"

With a short turnaround until the semifinal, Shelton will stress the basics, do some film study and be ready to go on Friday.