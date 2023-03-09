LINCOLN – What a difference seven seconds makes.

With Santee holding a one-point advantage and Shelton needing two more fouls to instigate the bonus, time was not on the Bulldogs' side.

However, a push on the inbounds sparked a controversial technical foul call on Santee, sending Ashton Simmons to the line, where he knocked down both free throws. And Shelton got the ball afterward.

That led to a 72-68 Shelton win, moving the Bulldogs along after a high-energy game.

Santee had a large comeback, and led for most of the second half, but lights-out three-point shooting gave Shelton the room it needed for the final push.

Riley Bombeck led the Bulldogs with 20 points.