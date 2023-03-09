LINCOLN – Sumner-Eddyville-Miller burst out of the gate with the start it wanted, beating Osceola 62-54 in the first round of the Nebraska Class D2 state basketball tournament.

The win is S-E-M's first at the state tournament since 1976.

"I can't even describe it," S-E-M head coach Darby Line said. "It's been a long, long time for this school to get a win a state, so its a great step for us today,"

The game was tight until the early fourth, where S-E-M built an eight-point lead after the difference never exceeded two possessions on either side to that point.

Osceola warmed up from the field and slimmed the lead to two points late.

However, S-E-M was unfazed, with Creyton Line being as steady as they come from the free throw line, and the defense notching key stops when needed.

The line was crucial to S-E-M's fourth quarter success, with the Mustangs going 16-24 on free throws.

Offensively, S-E-M used sturdy, consistent rebounding, and an aggressive attacking approach to the rim.

Jace Rosentreader was a key piece in the offense's dash to the basket, making crafty finishes at the rim. Rosentreader finished with 24 points.

"Jace played the game of his life," Darby Line said. "He's continued to get better over the last month, and he did a fantastic job being patient getting to the rim and being smart,"

Kellen Eggleston and Ryan Arbuthnot headed the presence underneath, giving the opponent constant problems.

The fast pace of play was intentional, with S-E-M running with nine deep, hoping to draw fatigue on Osceola's six-man rotation.

The strategy worked in the fourth, with the more aggressive play leading to the multitude of fouls.

However, Osceola did not go down easily, keeping with the Mustangs step-by-step.

The Bulldogs' Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney lived up to their top billing as Osceola's two stars, leading the way in scoring and preventing any offensive droughts.

"They've got two studs on their team," Creyton Line said. "We had to help off on those guys and make sure to get them stopped, and I think that was the key"

That helped Osceola grab the lead in the third quarter. Gustafson and Zelasney got tough buckets down low, and Kolton Neujahr splashed in a three to take the lead to six.

Then after a timeout, S-E-M reignited. Line got a fastbreak and-1 and Rosentreader made a tight finish after a pinpoint pass underneath, giving S-E-M a one-point lead at the end of the third.

"I told them we need to calm down and play basketball as a team," Rosentreader said. "No need to talk, no need to argue, just play as a team,"

S-E-M moves on to face Wynot at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

"We're going to celebrate this one, we're going to have some fun," Creyton Line said. "But we gotta focus up quick, we'll have a team meeting tonight and go over what needs to get done."