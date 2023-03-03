LINCOLN – The matchup between D1's top seed and the defending C2 state champion lived up to the bidding.

That was until 1:27 remained, when Hastings St. Cecilia rattled off 12 unanswered points to take a 38-31 victory and advance to the state championship.

Trailing by three at the start of the rally, the Hawkettes got two steals off inbounds, converting both opportunities to take the lead.

The defense then smothered Ravenna, who had no choice but to foul and watch its season end in real time.

In the first quarter, Ravenna's defensive pressure suffocated the Hawkettes, forcing early turnovers by getting into passing lanes.

Hastings St. Cecilia slowed it down, and dialed up its own pressure, eventually taking the lead before Ravenna recaptured it at the end of the quarter.

Ravenna got off to a 6-0 run in the second, lead by tough, aggressive offense from Tori Sklenar, who had seven points in the first half.

Hastings St. Cecilia's Avery Kissinger answered with big baskets of her own, scoring nine in the first half.

The sister of the University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman Bailey Kissinger helped get the Hawkettes within two, but a Kennedy Hurt steal-and-score put Ravenna up by four at the break.

Ravenna pulled further ahead in the third quarter, led by a big charge from Kennedy Hurt. The Bluejays led by as much as 11, but late turnovers helped slim the lead to seven headed into the fourth.

Keeping that door open cost Ravenna, as empty possessions turned into offense for the Hawkettes, cutting the lead to one possession for the first time all half as the final stretch neared.

The loss is a bitter end for the 24-3 Ravenna team, falling a round short of the state final.