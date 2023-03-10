LINCOLN – In a matchup between two outstanding offenses, it was the defense that ruled supreme. Amherst defeated Tri-County 36-19, reaching the state final.

The task at hand for the Broncos was stopping the spectacular Carter Sims, fresh off a 30-point double-double performance in the quarterfinals. Tri-County as a whole didn't reach that total, with Sims held to five points.

The strategy for Amherst was simple — double team Sims, deny him the ball and make the supporting cast beat you.

While that worked, the Trojans still found a way to get Sims the ball, and Amherst was equally as efficient smothering him — forcing the star to miss his first seven shots.

The defensive performance in the first quarter was spotless, with the Bronco leading 10-0 after one.

"We were going to faceguard him, make it hard for him to catch and just get up on him," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said. "When he spins that's when we tried to double him and we were going to give some other guys open looks when you have a guy who's that good on their team,"

"Fortunately they didn't really make shots, in spurts they did, but for the most part they really didn't"

The first Trojan basket came with three minutes left in the second quarter, where Sims buried a long three.

That helped lift the lid off the basket for Tri-County, getting the score to 16-12 in the middle of the third, with steady shotmaking and steals. Also helping things was Amherst's offense grinding to a halt with just three points in the second quarter.

Some of that Rippen attributed to fatigue from a physical game the day before.

Amherst did shake off its earlier offensive slowdown, notching two three-pointers from Austin Adelung in the third quarter.

"With Austin we told him stay with it just like yesterday," Rippen said. "Eventually he's going to knock down one,"

"He had a lazy pass to start the half and gave up a layup and I yelled at him. Then what's he do, he just buries one and that got him going and got us going,"

The offense then settled in and helped Amherst take a 22-12 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the scoring kept rolling strong, with Amherst putting the finishing touches on its opening win, scoring 14 points with mostly threes and free throws.

Helping the offense out was Tayje Hadwiger, who finished with a team-high 17 points, most at the line in the fourth. Adelung and Nolan Eloe dropped nine apiece.

Amherst is on to the state final, where it faces Freeman, who it knocked out of the first round of the 2022 tournament.

The Broncos have unfinished business as well, as they went out in the semifinal round a year ago and are looking for more.

"It's a state championship game, that's got to be the mindset you have," Rippen said. "I know you're tired, but being tired is a mentality, you have a once in a lifetime chance, you can't be tired. We're going to give it everything we've got and try to cut down some nets,"

Amherst and Freeman tip off at 4:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena