LINCOLN – With 28 seconds to go Norfolk Catholic led by one with the ball, headed to inbounds after a foul. There was one thing Amherst desperately needed, and one thing Norfolk Catholic had to avoid.

Then, it happened. Nolan Eloe swiped the ball away in the corner. He flipped it to Scout Simmons, who found a driving Carter Riessland for the layup.

The Knights tied the game back up at the line, but momentum was squarely on the side of Amherst, who won 57-49 in overtime.

"That's one of the most fun moments I've ever had on a basketball court," Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger said. "Once we got it to overtime, we knew we had them there,"

Even with the frantic finish, the first part of the game was every bit as wild, with massive momentum swings on both sides.

Amherst opened the first quarter on the right end of a 22-8 run, and through the second and third quarters were the wrong side of a 31-5 run.

The opening run fell the Broncos' way because of masterful shooting from outside, which fell by the wayside in the second.

That coupled with the height disadvantage for Amherst, culminated in a rough stretch. To make up for the mismatch, the Broncos double teamed the big men, leaving open shots for the guards.

The key to getting the momentum back after it had long left them was rebounding, a full court press and staying the course offensively.

"On the rebounds I told the guys you've got to get lower and you've got to push them out," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen. "Once we did that we started getting foul calls and things started to go our way,"

"Everytime we had a timeout I'd look at our boys and go, we're getting looks, we've got to have confidence and shoot it,"

Eventually, the shots started falling, with Eloe leading the way back with his team-high 23.

"I told him a couple days ago that if you come down here and play like an all-state player we'll have a good shot to win a state championship," Rippen said. "He was like 'Well, OK coach,' and his performance speaks for itself. Without him we don't win that game,"

In overtime, the Broncos found their footing again from deep, and coasted to the semifinal with the chaos in the rearview.

Austin Adelung hit a three pointer right off the bat, and Hadwiger followed it up with a fadeaway bank shot.

The defense stayed solid, and Hadwiger notched a huge rebound off a missed free throw to bleed some precious clock.

The Broncos head to the semifinal against Tri-County, an upset minded team who took down previous Amherst foe Doniphan-Trumbull.

The Trojans and Broncos will meet at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.