LINCOLN – Defense and a fast start. That’s what Freeman needed to avenge its loss to Amherst from a year ago, and that’s what it got.

Freeman completed a championship season, besting Amherst 53-35 Saturday, the first C2 team to beat Amherst all year.

Freeman jumped out to a 9-0 start, and held the high-scoring Broncos to 3-16 shooting in the first half.

The quality looks weren't falling in for Amherst in the first half, putting the team in an early hole. Then Freeman shifted strategies, bleeding the clock in the middle of the second, only attempting three shots in the final five minutes of play.

"We weren't finishing around the rim, three days of basketball sometimes that's what happens," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said.

Rebounding also doomed Amherst, getting outboarded 18-9 in the first half, and 5-1 offensively. That led to a 22-8 halftime deficit, but things were not sour for much longer for Amherst.

The Broncos won the third quarter 16-7. Tayje Hadwiger got in rhythm, driving to the rim with ease, and the stops starting coming. That led to an 8-0 flurry to close the third quarter, with the Amherst side of the arena erupting in cheers.

Amherst doubled its score in the quarter, and had the momentum strongly on its side headed into the stretch.

"During these last four years with this group we've found ourselves down in a lot of situations," Rippen said. "We've always going to keep fighting for Talon, for everything and for each other. Couldn't be happier with the way they fought back and at least gave us a chance in the fourth,"

However, the fourth quarter resembled the other two, with Freeman hitting the big shots it needed, and Amherst's rolling out of the rim. Hayden Jennings made two three pointers, and Freeman excelled at getting to the line, sealing their fate at the stripe.

While the trophy presentation wasn't with the hardware Amherst wanted, they still accepted it with heavy hearts, draping the jersey of Talon Trampe over the runner-up trophy.

Trampe, who passed away in 2020, would have been a senior on this team, who shared a bond around him.

"Four years ago they went through something that high school kids shouldn't have to go through," Rippen said. "Two of them were pallbearers at their best friend's funeral as 14-year-old kids. They'll always hold a special place and my heart and they're going to do great things. That's what makes it so tough that it's over,"

The season was undoubtedly a special one for Amherst. The Broncos tied their best-ever finish with a runner-up at state, matching the 1967 and 1980 seasons.

"I know Talon would be super proud of these guys, he's up there smiling, and there will be some smiles after this goes," Rippen said. "I know we earned a lot of people's respect this year, I hope these young kids look up to what these guys did and know that its possible for a small town from Amherst, Nebraska can take a group to big Lincoln and compete with anybody,"

Amherst graduates Nolan Eloe and Scout Simmons, and returns key contributors Austin Adelung, Carter Riessland and Hadwiger, setting the foundation up for a bright future.