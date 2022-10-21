Nebraska cross country state meet: Memories from 'The Hill'

I stand on a high hill at the West Gate on the west side of the Kearney Country Club golf course, the site of the Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships. I'm near the starting line and the first hill climb for the runners.

To get to my spot, you climb up the hill for 80 steps or take it at an angle for 120 steps. As a volunteer of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, I have welcomed teams and fans, taken tickets and directed people where to go for over 15 years now.

I laugh at the clever saying on the backs of the runners' T-shirts: "Anyone can run a hundred yards. Try running 5000 meters." Or: "No quarter breaks, halftime breaks or time outs. Run 5000 meters no breaks."

I smile as I see the excitement on the faces of the parents and grandparents all wearing the button photo of their child or grandchild. Men on the sweatshirts, women on their coats.

As the teams climb up, I see the goofy nervous antics of the underclassmen. Then I hear, "Knock it off. This is state!"

This from a senior knowing his years and hours and hours of running ends today. The coaches temper the excitement, hoping to save the energy and start the focus for the race.

Each year a lot of what I mentioned is the same, but a couple of years ago during the meet something happened. To me this means more to me than any individual runner's "run to glory" or any team taking home the state crown. This memory I have is forever etched in my mind. I will never forget it.

Whenever I think of cross country meets or see a person out running, I'm reminded of it. This memory gives me chills and warmth as I think of that day.

A van pulled up, and people got out dressed in blue and white. Right after that, several cars pulled up with the same county license plate — more fans. Then a school bus with both girls and boys all wearing the same colors. Looking up from the entry table, I saw several boys wearing blue and white football jerseys, one possibly the quarterback based on his number, the other obviously a lineman. Maybe the center, they seemed to have something in common to talk about. I estimated more than a hundred or more people in blue and white that would of drove over 100 miles to be here.

Did they lock up the town and all come?

It was 15 minutes from start time when I saw a pickup pull up. A farmer got out. He took off his seed corn hat and jacket and pulled on a blue and white hooded sweatshirt, an earlier style of the blue and white. When he got closer, I could tell by his face he had seen droughts and many seasons. The group of blue and white encouraged him as he climbed the hill, "You can make it, we did." He waved them off.

He caught his breath and bought his ticket.

Never too shy to ask a question, I said, "You must have quite the girls and boys teams?"

"No, boy."

"Just the boys team?"

"No." Still catching his breath, "One boy."

"You mean all these people drove over a hundred mile to see one boy run?"

He looked at me. "He is one of our own."