Nebeker's 24 leads UNK to season's first win

KEARNEY — After back-to-back six-point losses to open the year, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team is in the win column.

In their home opener Tuesday, the Lopers drubbed Manhattan Christian 89-54 at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

Darrian Nebeker made the most of his 26 minutes on the floor, dropping 24 points in the victory.

Making 10 of 12 shots, Nebeker did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 18 points before the break. His scoring led the runs that brought the Lopers their insurmountable lead.

“We fed off him tonight, we’re probably going to feed off him every night. By far he’s our best player,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. “He’s expanded his game so now he can step out. Last year he shot 50% from the 3-point line but he only shot like 30. This year he’s probably going to have to shoot 130,”

Nebeker went two-for-three from beyond the arc, one of many Lopers to shoot well from deep. Tom Connelly made four-of-nine, Skylar Wilson made two-of-three and Cam Binder hit three-of-four.

“It’s just part of what we do,” Lofton said. “We run five-out, we do a lot of cutting, screening and that’s the one shot that tends to present itself the most.”

UNK never trailed, and led by as much as 35.

While the performance was dominant, Lofton still stressed the need for improvement for the opponents next up.

“They’re slowly making progress offensively,” Lofton said. “We’re trying to find a way to get the other shots, the layups and the free throws, because if you look at our stats that’s what we have to get better at.”

The Lopers shot only five free throws in the game, a ways away from Manhattan Christian’s 13.

While the Thunder led the way at the line, they were ice cold from the field, finishing 20-of-69 and 6-of-27 from deep.

The Thunder turned the ball over 10 times, including allowing three steals by freshman guard Jamison Gruber. Gruber was plus-30 in his minutes, adding in a game-high nine assists and eight points.

UNK also bested the game in fast-break points, scoring 10 and holding the Thunder to zero, and enjoyed a 36-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Kearney next hosts Haskell Institute at 7 p.m. on Thursday.