Kearney Catholic ends football season with win over Gibbon

GIBBON — Kearney Catholic senior running back Tyson Redinger rushed for 300 yards on 38 carries to lead the Stars to a 45-28 victory over Gibbon Friday night in Gibbon.

The victory gave the Stars a 4-5 record for the year and sent the seniors out on a winning note.

"It wasn't the state championship, but the seniors got to go out with a win," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.

Redinger scored three touchdowns as Kearney Catholic pulled away late in the game.

"He had a great game tonight we used him kind of as a workhorse," Harvey said.

He wasn't the only one who had a great game.

"We played our best, most complete game all season," Harvey said. "Defensively, we didn't play at an elite level but we played good enough to win."

Gibbon, which finished the season 0-9, proved to have an effective passing game with Kade Dorszynski completing three passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Kreyton Rockefeller rushed for 93 yards for the Buffaloes.

Harvey said he hopes winning the season finale will propel his younger players to work in the offseason to improve and prepare for next year.

"Right now, the No. 1 thing we learned about playing in C2 is we need to improve our strength and size," he said. "We also need to improve our football knowledge."

A lot of the younger players needed to learn how to watch film to prepare for the upcoming opponent and to watch football games on television and see what was happening beyond the skills of a normal fan.

He also hopes they can build off their experience on the field.

"This year we found some good things. I think our future is bright," he said.