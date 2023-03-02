Class B

Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40

LINCOLN – Elkhorn North defeated Norris 60-40 on Thursday in a first-round Class B game at the girls state basketball tournament.

Junior Britt Prince had 28 points and 13 rebounds in a winning effort.

Anistyn Rice paced the Titans with 13 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

York 38, Scottsbluff 26

LINCOLN – Scoring was hard to come by in the first half. But No. 3 York was able to find enough buckets to advance to another state semifinal, their first in two seasons.

Kiersten Portwine led York, knocking down five 3-pointers, past No. 9 Scottsbluff 38-26 on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Portwine led the Dukes with 15 points.

Scottsbluff kept things interesting in the first half when Paige Horne scored six straight and gave the Bearcats a three-point lead.

From there it was all Dukes, outscoring their opponent 24-12 the rest of the way.

Omaha Skutt 73, Waverly 41

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Omaha Skutt defeated Waverly 73-41 on Thursday night in a Class B first-round game of the girls state basketball tournament.

Molly Ladwig scored 25 points to lead the 27-1 SkyHawks, who move on to a semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Skutt led 24-3 after the first quarter and was never threatened by the Vikings, who finish 17-8.

Sidney 43, Sidney 37

LINCOLN — Sidney survived losing an 11-point lead, coming back in the final 3 minutes for a 43-37 win over Beatrice in the Class B first round.

Reese Riddle went 6 of 8 at the line in the fourth quarter to complete a 17-point game.

Class C-2

Crofton 49, Cross County 26

LINCOLN – Crofton defeated Cross County 49-27 on Thursday in a first-round Class C-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

The top-seeded Warriors, playing for first-year coach Maggie Moon, advance to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center. They are seeking their 10th state title, which would tie them for second-most of any school.

Caitlin Guenther led the Warriors with a game-high 20 points.

Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22

LINCOLN — Chaney Nelson wasn’t ready for her high school basketball career to end.

And she played a huge part in Oakland-Craig’s season extending past Thursday’s first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.

The senior guard produced 10 of the 23 field goals made between both teams during the fourth-seeded Knights’ 36-22 victory over fifth-seeded Ponca at the Devaney Sports Center. Seventeen of Nelson’s 23 points came in the first half, where her 6-for-7 shooting staked Oakland-Craig out to a 26-10 lead.

Ponca’s 22 points was its lowest output of the season. It scored 36 in its other loss, which came to Vermillion, South Dakota.

Pender 56, Clarkson-Leigh 37

LINCOLN – Pender senior post Olyvia Nelson led the team in total rebounds while providing tough inside defense this season.

But in the first round of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday, Nelson made an important splash on offense, too.

She exceeded her season average of 4.1 points per game by scoring five during a key 7-0 run to open that second half. That allowed the second-seeded Pendragons to double their seven-point halftime lead on Clarkson/Leigh en route to a 56-37 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nelson finished with nine points, part of a balanced scoring attack that helped Pender win what turned into a best-of-3 series against the Patriots this season.

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67, Southern Valley 46

Kelsey Steffan led Guardian Angels Central Catholic with 20 points during its 67-46 win over Southern Valley on Thursday.

Brynn Baumert added 16 points and Reese Throener chipped in 13.

Victoria Bose led the Eagles with 15 points in the loss.

Class D-2

Shelton 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton has eight seniors that contribute quite a bit. On Thursday, it was freshman Erin Gegg that kick-started the Bulldogs to a 52-22 victory over No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth at the Devaney Sports Center.

Gegg scored four first-quarter points in Shelton's 12-4 run and then senior MaKenna Willis took over with a second half facilitating the Bulldogs' offense.

It's the second consecutive season the Bulldogs have reached the state semifinals.

Wynot 53, St. Mary's 44

LINCOLN - Amber Lawson had that Mamba mentality and D-2 No. 9 Wynot had that defensive prowess Thursday in a 53-44 upset over No. 3 St. Mary's.

Lawson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach with two clutch free throws to make it a three possession game.

Wynot forced two five-second violations to St. Mary's with one coming with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first quarter and again with a 43-37 lead with 3:18 to play.

Falls City SH 64, Leyton 30

LINCOLN -- No. 2-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart started fast and didn't relent in a convincing 64-30 win against unranked Leyton in the opening round of the Class D-2 girls state tournament.

The defending champion Irish got 13 points from Jessica Wertenberger and 12 from Jentry Lechtenberg. Their lead was only eight points at halftime but inflated to 17 by the end of the third quarter.

Leyton's Zaili Benish had it going, finishing with 19 points and sinking four three-pointers.

Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54

LINCOLN – Sophomore Isabel Preister shouldered the scoring load to help the Flyers get back to familiar territory in the Class D-2 state tournament.

Preister, a 6-foot-1 forward, scored 24 points. Notably, she was smooth at the free-throw line, making 10 of 11 attempts.

McCool Junction's McKenna Yates scored 20 points.