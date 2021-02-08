After cold beginning, Loper women finish in wild rush

KEARNEY — In the last five minutes of Saturday’s game, the University of Nebraska women’s basketball team got hot.
So did Newman University’s coach.
And a tight game turned into a 60-40 victory for the 12th-ranked Lopers.
Newman coach Darin Spence was ejected with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the game after getting his second technical foul in just over 30 seconds. Loper Haley Simental made all four free throws, part of an offensive explosion that included a 5-for-5 performance from the three-point line in the last five minutes.
The late surge erased the memories of a tight game that, in part, was due to Newman’s packed in zone defense.
“Their strategy was a good one; to just dare us to shoot from the perimeter and hope we miss,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Obviously shots around the rim are way higher percentage shots and so they eliminated those opportunities as much as they could and forced us to score from the perimeter.”
For 35 minutes, it worked.
With just over five minutes left, the Jets’ Sydney Nilles made a steal and raced up the court for a layup.
She missed. So did Braxtyn Stewart, who grabbed the rebound. Stewart tried again and got fouled, making one of two free throws to make the score 39-37.
“It was great effort on our part to make sure that we just didn’t give up an easy one there. That just says a lot about our kids and our mindset defensively,” Eighmey said. “Anytime it’s tight like that and you’re able to keep the lead, it’s good mentally to be able to keep that edge. Then we came down and had a couple really good possessions and were able to stretch it a little bit and, obviously, we hit some free throws down the stretch, which also helps.”
After the Jets pulled within two, Simental nailed a three-pointer the next time down the floor and the UNK side of the scoreboard never stopped singing after that.
Emily Backes, Klaire Kirsch, Trinity Law and Simental, again, made three-pointers down the stretch while the Jets failed to score. With a Kelsey Sanger three-pointer earlier in the quarter, UNK went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc after going 3 for 19 the first three quarters.
“I thought we had some really good ones early and obviously if a few of those go down it’s different,” Eighmey said.
Three Lopers finished in double figures. Carlson led the way with 11 points while Simental and Kirsch scored 10 each. All 10 of Simental’s points came in the final stretch.
Carlson had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Faith Mason-Vestal led Newman with 11 points.
@HubSports_Buck
UNK 60, Newman 40
Score by Quarters
Newman (3-12)16 8 6 10 — 40
UNK (14-2)13 12 10 25 — 60
Newman — Faith Mason-Vestal 11, Brooke Haney 6, Madison Birnbaum 5, Makayla Hayes 5, Amoni White 5, Sydney Nilles 4, Braxtyn Stewart 4.
UNK — Brooke Carlson 11, Haley Simental 10, Klaire Kirsch 10, Kelsey Sanger 9, Elisa Backes 7, Trinity Law 5, Meg Burns 5, Maegan Holt 3,