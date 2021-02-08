After cold beginning, Loper women finish in wild rush

“It was great effort on our part to make sure that we just didn’t give up an easy one there. That just says a lot about our kids and our mindset defensively,” Eighmey said. “Anytime it’s tight like that and you’re able to keep the lead, it’s good mentally to be able to keep that edge. Then we came down and had a couple really good possessions and were able to stretch it a little bit and, obviously, we hit some free throws down the stretch, which also helps.”

After the Jets pulled within two, Simental nailed a three-pointer the next time down the floor and the UNK side of the scoreboard never stopped singing after that.

Emily Backes, Klaire Kirsch, Trinity Law and Simental, again, made three-pointers down the stretch while the Jets failed to score. With a Kelsey Sanger three-pointer earlier in the quarter, UNK went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc after going 3 for 19 the first three quarters.

“I thought we had some really good ones early and obviously if a few of those go down it’s different,” Eighmey said.

Three Lopers finished in double figures. Carlson led the way with 11 points while Simental and Kirsch scored 10 each. All 10 of Simental’s points came in the final stretch.

Carlson had a double-double with 11 rebounds.