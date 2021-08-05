7-year-old celebrates birthday with the Globetrotters, just like his brothers did

The family got involved in some as well. Amber Woitaszewski received a rose from Hi-Lite in a love scene skit.

Fans of all ages came for the entertainment at the Viaero Center. Some of the highlights included acrobatic dunks by Moose Weekes, elite handles by Speedy Arts, and a disguised grandma taking a Washington Generals player to school.

“We had a blast. It was a lot of fun,” Amber Woitaszewski said. “That was fun playing along.”

There’s no better way to celebrate your birthday than watching the Harlem Globetrotters from courtside seats.

On Wednesday night, a family of four from St. Paul did just that at the Viaero Center. Amber Woitaszewski built a little tradition for her three sons — attending the Harlem Globetrotters game.