7-year-old celebrates birthday with the Globetrotters, just like his brothers did

KEARNEY — There’s no better way to celebrate your birthday than watching the Harlem Globetrotters from courtside seats.
On Wednesday night, a family of four from St. Paul did just that at the Viaero Center. Amber Woitaszewski built a little tradition for her three sons — attending the Harlem Globetrotters game. The last time she attended a Globetrotters game in Omaha, her two oldest sons, Carsen and Jaiden Davis, were 7 years old. More than a decade later, Woitaszewski introduced the tradition to her youngest son, Evin, who just turned 7.
“I think (the highlight) was the part when they ran into there, and they ran back out,” Evin said about one of the Globetrotters’ comedy skits.
Jaiden Davis was the one who purchased the tickets for the family as a belated birthday gift for Evin. It was a way for the family to relive the fun times the last time they saw the Globetrotters.
“She messaged both of us and said, ‘Hey I want to take him,”’ Jaiden Davis said. “His birthday was in the 22nd of July, so it coincided pretty well, especially when we went as kids for our birthday.”
To this day, the Davis brothers still have the autographed ball from when they were younger. Now they have more autographs from the current players to add to their collection.
“When I was a kid when I went here the last time, I didn’t remember all the scenes like the skits that they have. I just remember all the ball stuff,” Carsen Davis said. “So being here and incorporated in all the skits was pretty cool.”
The family got involved in some as well. Amber Woitaszewski received a rose from Hi-Lite in a love scene skit.
Fans of all ages came for the entertainment at the Viaero Center. Some of the highlights included acrobatic dunks by Moose Weekes, elite handles by Speedy Arts, and a disguised grandma taking a Washington Generals player to school.
“We had a blast. It was a lot of fun,” Amber Woitaszewski said. “That was fun playing along.”
