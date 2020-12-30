2020 Year in Review: The Games Went On ... Sometimes

The word swept through the girls state tournament like wildfire.
The virus had arrived. At least one infected person had attended games at the state tournament.
For the rest of the year, the virus touched every aspect of daily life, including sports, becoming the most over-riding story of the year.
Nebraska was not an isolated island, just another statistic.
Within a week, the sports world had turned upside down.
The NBA shut down. College tournaments pulled teams off the court. The NHL put its season on ice. Baseball spring training camps closed. March Madness was canceled.
The Nebraska School Activities Association went ahead with the boys state basketball tournament, even though the only people allowed to attend had to be on a pass list.
University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestlers and track athletes were within hours of competing at their national tournaments when they were told to go home.
The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament was one of the last sporting events to go off on schedule as the coronavirus changed the world.
It was just the start of the void that would wipe out athletic events into the summer.
For the first time since 1900, the state high school track meet was canceled.
Kearney went without Little League baseball for the first time since 1951.
Some outdoor sports restarted in June. Kearney put four American Legion baseball teams on the field, area towns fielded teams as well, but they played knowing there wouldn’t be an area tournament or a state tournament.
High school sports resumed in the fall, except for the Omaha Public Schools, which canceled their seasons, with many of the athletes wearing masks, and attendance was limited often to the immediate family or not at all.
Scheduling became a nightmare as teams would cancel, and games got replaced.
In the end, the fall championships were decided, one way or another. Winter sports began. But little was near normal and the pandemic figured into every day and every game.
No. 2: Heinrich Haarberg first in-state quarterback to receive a scholarship from Nebraska since 2003
While Kearney Catholic went 9-2 and reached the Class C1 state semifinals, the attention was focused on quarterback Heinrich Haarberg.
After passing for more than 1,800 yards as a junior, the 6-foot-5 speedster became a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. Schools like Clemson and Auburn showed interest, as did Boston College, Vanderbilt and North Carolina State. But in May, Haarberg announced that he wanted to be a Husker.
He had another season passing for more than 1,800 yards and ran for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns. His two-year totals included 42 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions.
“I believe I have the athletic ability to play at that level, and excel at that level,” Haarberg told the Lincoln Journal Star. “But I’ll be the first to admit I need to develop mechanically and mentally. I think every quarterback does.”
The first Kearney Catholic player to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship, Haarberg officially signed his letter of intent in mid-December.
“It feels amazing just being able to sign those papers and to get to this point,” he said after signing his letter of intent.
He will join two other Kearneyites, walk-ons Matt Masker and Brayden Miller, in the Huskers’ quarterback room as he intends to enroll in the university the second semester and join the football team next month.
No. 3: Pleasanton girl power
The Pleasanton girls finally got their hands on the big state tournament trophy. Then they grabbed another.
The Bulldogs had experienced more than their share of semifinal losses at the state tournament. In 2018 and 2019 they lost in the volleyball semifinals to Archbishop Bergan. Basketball was equally unkind as they lost in the state tournament semifinals to North Central in 2018 and Dundy County-Stratton in 2019.
But 2020 was different.
Pleasanton (28-0) claimed its first state basketball championship beating Bergan 47-38 in the Class D1 finals.
“Like in volleyball the last two years we’ve been in the semifinals and then we’ve lost unfortunately to Bergan. Just overcoming them and getting a win to be undefeated, it just feels great. Like unbelievable,” said junior guard Natalie Siegel, whose
14 points in the second half helped sway the result Pleasanton’s way.
Siegel was at the center of the action in volleyball, too, as Pleasanton again went undefeated, 33-0, and beat Bergan in the championship match.
The Bulldogs swept the Kearney Hub Female Player of the Year awards with Kaci Pierce winning the honor in basketball, Katy Lindner winning the volleyball honor for the third time and Isabelle Paitz the overall athlete of the year.
Counting a consolation game victory at the 2019 state volleyball tournament, and the basketball team’s current 9-0 start, the Pleasanton girls have won 71 consecutive volleyball and basketball games.
No. 4: The upset, Kearney High 41, Bellevue West 40 (OT)
You could almost sense that Brandon Cool had something up his sleeve when the Kearney High football coach talked about the Bearcats’ quarterfinal playoff rematch with Bellevue West.
“We are vastly improved from Week 5 to where we are right now,” he said. “And we’re looking forward to competing in the same environment, same locker room, the same facility as we did in Week 5.”
Week 5 wasn’t a great experience for the Bearcats. Kearney lost to Bellevue West 49-14. The first four weeks weren’t special, either.
Grand Island, Kearney’s first opponent, had to cancel because of coronavirus exposure. Omaha Public Schools’ decision not to play took out the second opponent, Omaha Burke. In their place, Kearney faced off with Lincoln Southeast and eventual state champion Omaha Westside. The result was an 0-2 start.
Then the Bearcats encountered their own coronavirus issues and games with North Platte and Millard West were canceled.
The Week 5 game with Bellevue West, the consensus best team in the state, was Kearney’s first game that was played as scheduled.
By the end of the season, Kearney was 2-4 with losses to four of the best teams in the state.
The Bearcats won their first playoff game easily then squeaked by Gretna 30-28 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Bellevue West, the unbeaten No. 1 seed that had beaten everyone by at least 20 points.
The Bearcats picked up 369 yards and Cool pulled out all the stops. Quarterback Preston Pearson threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more. Twice Kearney led by 13 points but the high-powered Thunderbolts kept coming back.
A successful fake field goal led to Kearney’s final touchdown in regulation, but Bellevue West scored with 16 seconds left.
Kearney had to block the extra point to send the game into overtime and Bellevue West wasted no time scoring first in the extra period to go ahead 40-33.
Then Kearney went for the jugular. A 10-yard pass from Pearson to Peter Glandt cut the lead to one and Cool made sure the Thunderbolts didn’t have another turn on offense. He went for two and ran a double reverse. Alex Schall took the second handoff and dove for the pylon and a 41-40 victory.
Kearney lost to Elkhorn South in the semifinals but the upset of Bellevue West will be remembered for a long, long time.
No. 5: Losing a coach
The Kearney Catholic softball program was rising like a rocket. In their second year, the Stars qualified for the state tournament and finished the year with a 23-9 record. With only two seniors, the Stars expected to roll into the fall with momentum and high hopes.
Instead, the Stars’ perfect world came crashing down around them.
In early May, coach Russ Hiemstra, 55, who also coached the Kearney Jersey’s American Legion baseball team, died following a massive stroke.
“It is a shock and that’s probably the best way to describe it,” KCHS Athletic Director Rick Petri said. “We’re all saddened by the sudden turn of events. I’ve known Russ since my son was part of his youth baseball team. He was a great guy, always in a positive mood and always positive with the kids. It’s just a shame.”
The Stars regrouped under new coach Jon Ruyle and pushed their way to the state final game, settling for the runner-up trophy.
After the state tournament Ruyle said the Stars were “a community that has rallied and just fought with pride to make a memory of somebody worth something. I’m really happy for the work that’s gone into it and just show out for a guy like Russ.”
No. 6: Shrine Bowl kicks off return
The Nebraska Shrine Bowl didn’t go off as scheduled — officials postponed the all-star game for more than a month — but on July 11 the South defeated the North 30-6 at UNK’s Ron and Carole Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Omaha South kicker Alex Mendoza, a Bellevue University soccer recruit, kicked field goals of 24, 38 and 51 yards and was the game’s Offensive MVP.
Both teams were brought to Kearney for the first time with the players and coaches kept in a “bubble” while housed on the UNK campus.
Attended by more than 2,000 fans and believed to be the first contact-sport event in the nation after the shutdown, it was played without a reported outbreak.
No. 7: Lopers one of nine NCAA Division II football teams to play
It was only two games, two others were canceled, but the Lopers went undefeated in 2020.
UNK opened the season with a 31-26 win at Pittsburg State with quarterback TJ Davis running for four touchdowns. It was the first win over the Gorillas since 1982, although the two teams didn’t square off for more than 20 years of that span.
A week later, the Lopers ran for 541 yards in a 45-35 win over Chadron State. Davis again led the way with 203 rushing yards.
No. 8: A return to women’s basketball excellence
The UNK women’s basketball team finished the year 26-6, tying for the third-highest win total, but saw its season come to an end when it lost to Emporia State in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
The Lopers were ranked ninth in the region, one spot out of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled shortly after the selection announcement..
The Lopers ended the year leading the MIAA in eight statistical categories and saw its starting five earn All-MIAA honors.
UNK, with no seniors on the roster, also cracked the national rankings for the first time in a decade and received its highest regional ranking (fifth) in more than 10 years.
No. 9: The champion rules
Former UNK national wrestling champion strengthened his claim as one of the top performers in mixed martial arts when he defended his UFC welterweight championship with a unanimous decision over Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. It was Usman’s second successful title defense since beating winning the title on March 2, 2019.
Usman (17-1) has won 16 straight fights and is scheduled to defend his title in February.
No. 10: A bounce-back season for the Loper men
Not much was expected of the UNK men’s basketball team. The Lopers won just 10 games the year before and leading scorer Kanon Koster had transferred to the University of South Dakota.
But they came together to go 16-10, going 11-2 over one stretch, losing only to Emporia State and Missouri Southern. The season ended in the first round of the MIAA Tournament with an overtime loss to Pittsburg State.