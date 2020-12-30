2020 Year in Review: The Games Went On ... Sometimes

A successful fake field goal led to Kearney’s final touchdown in regulation, but Bellevue West scored with 16 seconds left.

Kearney had to block the extra point to send the game into overtime and Bellevue West wasted no time scoring first in the extra period to go ahead 40-33.

Then Kearney went for the jugular. A 10-yard pass from Pearson to Peter Glandt cut the lead to one and Cool made sure the Thunderbolts didn’t have another turn on offense. He went for two and ran a double reverse. Alex Schall took the second handoff and dove for the pylon and a 41-40 victory.

Kearney lost to Elkhorn South in the semifinals but the upset of Bellevue West will be remembered for a long, long time.

No. 5: Losing a coach

The Kearney Catholic softball program was rising like a rocket. In their second year, the Stars qualified for the state tournament and finished the year with a 23-9 record. With only two seniors, the Stars expected to roll into the fall with momentum and high hopes.

Instead, the Stars’ perfect world came crashing down around them.

In early May, coach Russ Hiemstra, 55, who also coached the Kearney Jersey’s American Legion baseball team, died following a massive stroke.