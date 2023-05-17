Sixers fire Doc Rivers after another playoff loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs.

It was the second time in that span that he lost a series lead and a Game 7.

Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond.

The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinal series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road. Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. He had two years left on his contract. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

Pitcher ejected, Judge booed as cheating allegations engulf Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — Domingo Germán insisted he only had rosin on his hand, but umpire James Hoye said he felt something stickier on the fingers of the New York Yankees right-hander. Germán was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff.

Germán’s ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season. It occurred during the second game of an increasingly acrimonious series between AL East rivals.

Aaron Judge was booed during his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant takes accountability for latest video

Ja Morant says he takes accountability for the latest video in which he is apparently seen holding a firearm.

His statement came a couple hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that the Memphis guard is under investigation by the league again. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games.

Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago.

Italian Formula One race canceled because of deadly floods

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — This weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy has been canceled because of deadly floods.

Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services.

F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of the nearby city of Imola were warned to move to higher floors of their homes.

The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions.

Rune beats Djokovic again to reach Italian Open semifinals

ROME (AP) — Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Rune also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo. Two-time defending women's champion Iga Swiatek was up against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was facing Paula Badosa.

Tempe voters say no to new arena for Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead.

In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes.

Opposition to the three propositions had a double-digit lead over those in favor, with only ballots dropped off Tuesday left to count.

The Coyotes had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona. Now it appears the franchise has to search for a new home again.

WNBA suspends Las Vegas coach following accusations of bullying

The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.

Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay Tuesday after a months-long investigation.

The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby. Hammon and the Aces have not responded to requests for comment.