Nationally-ranked players lead Washburn to tennis win over Lopers

KEARNEY – The 21st-ranked Washburn Ichabods won the doubles point and took two singles matches in straight sets to beat 22nd-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-3, Friday afternoon at the Ernest Grundy Center.

UNK (8-7, 0-2) has a quick turnaround, playing three duals in Florida early next week as part of a Spring Break trip. Washburn (7-2, 2-0), after a six-match losing streak to the Lopers, has now taken the last four meetings between the two.

The Ichabods (7-2, 2-0) tallied three of its points with nationally-ranked Sonia Smagina, a Kansas transfer, and Maja Jung. Ranked ninth nationally in doubles, they won 6-3 at No. 1.

In singles, Smagina, is D2's second-ranked singles player with Jung, a junior from Germany ninth. Smagina won her No. 1 match, 6-4, 6-2, but UNK's Jazmin Zamorano beat Jung 6-4 in the first set at No. 2 before Jung rebounded to win 6-2, 6-2. Washburn's other point came at No. 6 singles.

Former Alabama player indicted on capital murder charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, his lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Michael Davis, who is also charged in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, was also indicted, defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Turner only represents Miles.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told AL.com that the indictments against Miles and Davis, who've been held without bond since their arrest, were issued on Wednesday.

Harris was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet. A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun Davis allegedly used in the shooting.

During a court hearing last month, Turner suggested Miles was in a defensive posture when he told Davis where the gun was located.

But prosecutors maintained there was ample evidence to pursue charges in the shooting, which happened early Jan. 15 on “The Strip,” a district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Testimony at the hearing last month indicated there had been some type of verbal altercation before the shooting.

Two years after winning ACC Tourney, Tech dismisses coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner has been fired as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title.

Pastner was dumped after seven seasons as coach of the Atlanta school, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.

The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC.

St. John's fires Mike Anderson after early Big East exit

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John's fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

St. John's won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The team hasn't reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school's third championship in 2000.

Puerto Rico sets record for hair dye to support team

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The blonds are back.

Puerto Rico on Friday broke the Guinness World record for the most hair dyed. A total of 192 men went blond to support the U.S. territory’s team that is vying to win the World Baseball Classic after finishing twice as runner-up.

The team's players first dyed their hair blond ahead of the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a joke. It unexpectedly unleashed a dyeing craze in Puerto Rico that left pharmacies and beauty supply stores bereft of hair dye.

The players repeated the tradition this year, and people in the island of overwhelmingly dark hair once again responded.