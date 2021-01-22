Star Student of the Month: Pennie Schmidt

Pennie was nominated by teacher Susan Christensen. Ms. Christensen recognized Pennie for her passion, and how she cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs. She wrote, "Pennie is passionate about being ethical, accountable, efficient, transparent and being a learner! Pennie Schmidt’s middle name could be cheerleader or encourager! We need to get her a set of pom poms! She is continually praising others for their work and effort. Her smiles and positive attitude fill the room with love and joy. She is a friend to everyone, reaching out to show kindness and respect to each person. Pennie gives her best in her studies, too, working hard."