Star Student of the Month: Kirsten Seitler

Kirsten was nominated by paraprofessional Suzanne McDonald. Mrs. McDonald recognized Kirsten as a learner, and how she "continuously learns, grows, and changes." She wrote, "I have the pleasure of working with Kirsten each day. It is the highlight of my day! She is the hardest worker, with the most positive attitude. If she makes a mistake, she just says, 'That's ok. I'll get it next time, right?' She has had to overcome some educational obstacles, but hasn't let that discourage her in the least. She has the 'I can do it!' spirit and is such a joy to work with. Her smile lights up a room! She is always so excited to see when people are proud of her hard work. Not only is she a hard worker, but she is kind and compassionate, too. She goes out of her way to compliment her peers and other staff members. I am honored to be able to work with Kirsten. I honestly think she has taught me more than I have taught her. It brings me great pleasure to nominate her for this award. I don't know another student more deserving of it!"