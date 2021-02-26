Star Student of the Month: Elliana Salinas

Ellie was nominated by teacher Barb Wegner. Mrs. Wegner recognized Ellie for her passion, and how she cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs. She wrote, "Ellie is an all-around phenomenal young lady! Ellie is in a reading class where kids have to complete 2 online "zones" per quarter, which takes approximately 2-3 hours of work outside of class time. Additionally, kids are to earn 10-15 book points per quarter. At the end of the 2nd quarter, kids should have completed 4 zones and about 30 book points. We want them to do this because reading is a vital skill in life, and the more you practice, the better you get! Currently, at the start of the 3rd quarter, Ellie has already completed 11 zones (which equates to approximately 22 hours of work on her own, outside of school)! Furthermore, she has already earned 150 book points, having read 35 books first semester! Needless to say, her test scores have skyrocketed through the roof! Even better, Ellie is an absolute joy to have in class. She comes in with a smile every day, ready to learn. I know she also enjoys playing soccer and basketball outside of school. She is a stellar kid, that leads by example."