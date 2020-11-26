Star Student of the Month: Ben Rothermich

Congratulations to Kearney High School Junior Ben Rothermich, named the November Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!
Ben was nominated by KHS Band Director, Nathan LeFeber. Mr. LeFeber recognized Ben for his passion, and how he cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs. He wrote, "Ben is an incredibly committed and dedicated student. He works hard and is so creative. Just recently he had a problem in marching band with equipment. Instead of coming to me, he used his engineering background and designed a solution. He continues to strive to be his best!"
Each month during the school year, the Eaton team recognizes one area student and rewards them with a $100 prize package. Nominations for the award are open to the public and can be made online at kearneyhub.com/starstudent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!