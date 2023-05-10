SHELTON — In 2019, Jamesyn Thober, then 14, bought an old school desk at a garage sale for $5.

“I was just walking around when I saw the desk. I needed furniture for my room, and it was really cool, so I thought, what the heck? I’ll take it home,” he said.

When he got it home, it didn’t just sit there. Thober sanded it and stained it walnut. He enjoyed the process so much that he refinished another vintage piece, and another, and another.

Today, that hobby has turned into a business, Flipping Vintage 05. He refinishes furniture, posts pieces online and sells them, mostly on Facebook Marketplace and Instagram.

“I’ve always liked interior design,” he said. He graduated from Shelton High School this spring.

Thober’s finished pieces can be seen online, where he artistically displays before-and-after pictures of 23 projects he’s done in the last four years.

Take, for example, his coffee bar. He flipped two broken cabinets upside down, added new legs and a new top and painted the piece light blue. He placed shelves inside for cups and more. He added peel-and-stick tile behind the shelves so splatters could be easily wiped off.

Thober turned an old stereo cabinet into a farmhouse entertainment center. He also refinished a vintage set of shelves, painted them cranberry red and gave it to his mother for Christmas.

He stripped an oak desk, stained the top and drawers, added new hardware and painted the legs a light sage green. It now sits in his mother's office.

He converted an old bed headboard into what he called “a statement bar" and added an X design to the front. He loves another piece that he calls a Bruner desk. “The shape of that desk is so unique. It’s really pretty,” he said.

He refurbished an old writing desk he found at the Shelton United Methodist church. He painted an old dresser forest green and accented it with a stylish black V down the front. He added brass knobs, too.

“Sometimes I’ll rejuvenate something, and sometimes I’ll modernize it,” he said. “No two projects are ever the same.”

A restless brain

Thober has turned part of the family garage into his workspace. Along with paint and tools, unfinished pieces wait there for his artistry.

He decides what he’s going to do with an old piece of furniture the minute he spots it, but finding such relics can be a challenge.

“There aren’t too many craft fairs around here,” he said. When his father found an old table at Goodwill, he called his son to ask if he wanted it. “Bring it home,” Thober said.

Thober created a checkerboard pattern for the top of that round table. He refinished the four chairs, too.

Thober happily does what clients want when he refinishes furniture for them. “But sometimes they tell me, ‘Have at it,’ or they’ll tell me the colors they like or show me inspirational pictures,” he said. Turned loose, he begins creating. He finishes a piece in about four days.

He sells his projects on Facebook Marketplace and Instagram. “I’d love to have my own shop, but that’s hard when you’re just 18,” he said.

More projects

Thober, a recent graduate of Shelton High School, is the son of Jeff and Amanda Thober, both teachers at Shelton High School. He has three younger brothers. “My family is into sports. I don’t fall in line with everyone else. I like to be myself,” he said.

He has kept just a few of his projects. One is what he calls Oliver’s bookcase, named for the family friend who gave it to him. He painted the wood the same green color as the walls in that room so it would look like a built-in bookcase. He spray-painted the hardware gold.

In the Thober living room is a piece he calls the distressed chest of drawers. It’s from the 1800s. “I was eager to find out how old it was and how stable. The dovetail drawers have a certain pinhole pattern, but they stopped doing that pattern in the 1890s,” Thober said.

He used chalk paint, a versatile furniture paint developed by Annie Sloan in 1990, to give it a more grainy texture. He then went over that with steel wool and sandpaper to show imperfections in the wood.

As for the “V” green dresser, it was originally particle wood. “It was so plain. I knew I could make it look better,”” he said. He added shiny hardware and employed a black V design over the green paint the entire length of the piece to make it pop out.

“I can’t explain how I get my ideas,” he said, pausing to think. “I just love color and implementing color.”

Fabric, too

Thober calls himself a “scatterbrain” who works on several pieces at a time, often going back and forth between them.

His favorite color is green because he believes it “makes a statement.” He looked at the “dingy yellow” of one piece, took off the veneer coating ("I could look at the wood and tell it had a veneer over it”) and exposed the raw wood.

“That thin layer was chipping. It was like a giant sticker put over the piece,” he said.

He experiments with fabric as well. He wrapped white sherpa blankets around two battered easy chairs and adhered the blankets with a staple gun and hot glue. A customer snapped up those chairs just two days after he posted them online.

He believes his prices are “pretty reasonable.” He said his parents think he could ask more, “but being reasonable is how you gain trust from customers. They’ll want to come back because my prices are reasonable,” he said.

He laughed. “When I get money, I think I’m living the big life. I spend most of it. But I’m saving some of it, too.”

He is pleased with every project he’s done. Asked if he ever disliked a piece after finishing it, he paused, then shook his head. “I think I repaired something just once,” he said.

How to reach him To contact Jamesyn Thober, email thoberjamesr@gmail.com, visit @flippingvintage05 or call 308-293-2666.

Thober loves HGTV programs, old houses, gardening and landscaping, too. Houseplants are also a favorite. “My room looks like a jungle,” he said.

He’s been fascinated with floor plans since the eighth grade. “Once a week I would get on this website Ad Floor Plans and judge them. I said, ‘They did this wrong, they did that wrong.’ I want to create floor plans now,” he said.

Thober plans to study drafting and design technology at Central Community College in Hastings this fall.

“I’m very particular with everything I do. All my furniture designs have to be my way. It’s fine with people choosing if it’s their piece, but if it’s mine, I do it my way,” he said.