KEARNEY – Jessica and Nick Keizer love old buildings, so it’s no surprise that last October Jessica moved her Evo Salon to a building at 1905 Central Ave. that dates back to Kearney’s beginnings.

They believe the building was erected in the 1860s or 1870s, about the time Kearney was founded in 1873.

“We heard it was a blacksmith shop,” Nick Keizer, Jessica’s husband, said. In the back, they found big arched windows now bricked over as well as an arched doorway like many blacksmith shops had in the late 1800s.

Jessica is the owner of Evo Salon, formerly located on Central Avenue, just north of 21st Street, next door to TruCafe, owned by Jessica’s parents Roberta and Marc Loescher. When they closed TruCafe several years ago, a new landlord bought the building and raised the rent.

“I heard they had ideas for (changing) that building, and to me that wasn’t really acceptable. If they buy a piece of history, they should want to maintain it,” Jessica said.

Jessica moved Evo to First Avenue just north of the VFW Hall. It was in that rental space for a year, but Jessica hoped someday to have a space of her own.

When she learned about the building on Central Avenue, she was excited. “We are really into the old, antique and history,” she said. She intended to rent the space, but its owners, Gary and Connie Welty, offered to sell it to the Keizers. The Weltys had recently closed Connie’s Shear Magic salon next door after more than 40 years.

“We were lucky, honestly,” Jessica said. “We weren’t looking to buy a building, but it all worked out.” The couple bought the space Aug. 30 and spent a month refurbishing it. It opened its doors Oct. 5.

They have enjoyed probing its past. It still has its original sinks from its days as a barber shop in the 1940s and ‘50s.

According to the Buffalo County Historical Society, the earliest buildings in Kearney were built in the 1870s, but most of those were wooden and have since been replaced. The 1900 block of Central Avenue was part of Kearney’s first business district.

A Trails & Rails Museum volunteer researched a file concerning Kearney restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Sophia Kantarras Moon had her cafe in the south half of that building at one time, records show. The north half was a barbershop. A saddle shop occupied the building at one time, the BCHS said.

The BCHS studied Sanborn Fire Insurance maps from 1884, 1889, 1904 and 1909 and ascertained that a livery barn stood at the Evo Salon location. By 1924, a cream station had that address.

Research also shows that in 1913 and 1915, the R.L. Foster Barbershop was located there. A restaurant named M&M may have been situated there as well. Shea’s barbershop was in that space in the 1940s and ‘50s as well.

Sometimes, men come into Evo Salon who were regulars at Shea’s barber shop. Some get haircuts; others just want to reminisce. “‘Shaky,’ as Shea was called, ran it for a long time until he couldn’t do it anymore,” Jessica said. “They talk. They remember when haircuts were just $4.”

The Keizers have made few changes with the shop’s physical appearance. The original sinks remain in the back, and stylists’ chairs are still in the front, but the couple had to replace the plumbing because the old sinks were no longer functional. Nick did some of the work, but they hired professionals in order to meet state codes.

They also replaced the old mirrors. They kept the old patterned ceiling.

As Nick remodeled, they didn’t change much, “We wanted to bring back more of the original part of the barber shop,” he said. They will hang shelving units on the wall. They would like to bring back the old mirrors. They have removed the awning outside and are updating the air conditioning unit. They would like to install central air.

They expect it will take another year to fully renovate because they want to take time to do the restoration properly. They love the character of the building, both inside and outside. “There was more craftsmanship in buildings built a long time ago,” Nick said.

Jessica has been a hairstylist for 22 years. Born and raised in Kearney, she lived in Colorado Springs for a few years but returned to Kearney in 2005.

The Keizers, parents of two sons, are history buffs. Five years ago, they purchased a 134-year-old home in southwest Kearney. They are slowly restoring that house, too. Built in 1888, it’s a Victorian/East Lake style and is five times as large as their former 800-square-foot home at 16th Street and Ninth Avenue. Historic artifacts and vintage treasures captivate them.

At Evo Salon, Jessica has employed one other stylist, Margarita Bentley, for nearly eight years. “We have a good client base, and customers followed us down here. Relocating wasn’t a huge issue. It has opened the door to new clients who live in this part of town,” she said.

“We love it down here,” Jessica added. “We really enjoy our neighbors. We like this part of downtown.”