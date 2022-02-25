Hi there, I'm Sparkler! I'm just over a year old, so I'm still very young! I was recently transferred to... View on PetFinder
A Lincoln man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of strangulation in Buffalo County Court.
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
According to the KPD report, the burglary happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 10:20 a.m. Feb. 14.
The Roeders invested in more space, the exterior is sheathed in long-life quality siding, and there’s a driveway as wide as an aircraft carrier for easy take-offs and landings. After trips to the market, Tom and Marta can easily unload their vehicle from the shelter of their double garage.
Court records detailing the allegations against her have been sealed because documents contain confidential information.
The smoke caused zero visibility along the highway, and Highway 183 was shut down briefly due to the fire.
Kearney Police Department Officers and Colorado State Patrol worked together and obtained a search warrant for a Penske rental truck located in the area of Grizzly Creek Rest area near Rifle, Colorado. The stolen tires from Graham Tire were located inside the rental truck.
Kearney Public Schools is rearranging some administrative positions with the incoming superintendent, Jason Mundorf. Mundorf’s replacement will be Dr. Chris Loofe, in a combined position as associate superintendent and finance director.
10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.
Kearney Area Children’s Museum recently announced that Janell Brown has been named the new executive director of the museum.
