As FedEx driver Matt Govier walked up to a Nebraska home to drop off a package, he found an unwanted house guest.

Slithering along the front porch of Christine Jones’ home in Sumner was a rattlesnake, one that KHGI reported was 36 inches long. Jones’ Ring camera footage shows it creepily moving up the front steps.

Rather than leave it be, Govier added an extra job to his delivery duties.

“I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him,” the FedEx driver texted Jones, which she shared in an Aug. 11 Facebook post. “Sorry about the blood.”

Jones said in her post that Govier used a shovel and rake he found by the garage to kill the venomous viper. He later removed the body, KHGI reported

She called Govier the “FedEx employee of the year!”

“We weren’t home, but my daughter had just left out this front door 23 minutes before it slithered up my step. Eeeeek,” Jones said.

Sumner is in Dawson County in central Nebraska about 70 miles west of Grand Island.