Six Lopers qualify for indoor track championships

KEARNEY — Six members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s track and field team have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships March 11-12 at Pittsburg, Kan.

In a banner year for the Lopers, Kearney sophomore Brayden Sorensen returns after being the national runner-up in the high jump with redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson a returning All-American at 800 meters. He’ll be joined in that event by Kearney senior Cole Willis and Hastings junior Seth Simonson. This is the first time Willis has qualified for an NCAA Championship track meet; Simonson was 13th in the 800 last winter.

Ferguson, Simonson, Wallace sophomore Micah Swedberg and McCool Junction’s Luke Stuckey qualified in the distance medley relay. The last Loper men’s relay team to earn All-American honors (indoor or outdoor) came at the 1989 NAIA Indoor Championships.

The UNK men recently finished second at the MIAA Indoor Championships, its highest finish at the meet and its best finish at a conference championship in a decade.