LINCOLN – The Shelton girls stayed focused and ready defensively, cruising to a 52-22 win over Wilcox-Hildreth in the Class D2 Quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Shelton stifled the Falcon offense, holding them to seven points in the first half.

Quick steals, combined with speed at the wings, led to easy transition layups as Shelton built a lead.

MaKenna Willis led the way offensively, starting a scoring surge with back-to-back layups to end the second quarter, and two three pointers in the third.

The Bulldogs are off to the state semifinals, ensuring a Saturday game for the second straight season.

For Wilcox-Hildreth, the loss is a disappointing end to the first state tournament appearance in school history, but provides valuable motivation and experience for next season.

