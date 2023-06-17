HASTINGS— The war was won in the trenches.

Thanks to a grueling offensive attack, the West team took a 26-6 victory over the East in the Sertoma 8-Man Football All-Star game in Hastings.

Along the line were two Hub Territory athletes, Ravenna's Ryan Psota and Bertrand's Myles Boggs.

"It felt really good knowing that everybody on your line was able to do their job," Boggs said. "The whole entire line moved as one,"

Joining them in the blocking extravaganza was Loomis' Clay Meyer, who played tight end, with a heavy focus on blocking.

While Meyer's hybrid role shifted him towards the line, he did have one big reception, a 35-yard sideline completion in the fourth quarter, helping the West flip the field.

"Coach kind of picked on me all week about how I couldn't catch much because I really couldn't this week," Meyer said. "I was supposed to run a shallow route and then our quarterback scrambled out so I went for the longshot downfield,"

"I made sure I was going to catch that one"

The offensive line got to block for one of the best quarterbacks the eight man circuit had ever seen. Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester, the all-time yardage leader in eight man football, won the game's offensive MVP.

Kuester had 240 passing yards and 91 rushing yards, putting on a show for the crowd.

"I've heard about him all year so this was a nice chance to see what he does" Psota said.

Defensively, the West side played suffocating football, only allowing six points.

Among those starring on that side of the ball was Ravenna's Zach Lewandowski.

Lewandowksi was a force in the secondary all evening, and made two big plays on an opening quarter drive.

On a third-and-long, Lewandowski stopped a surefire completion by jarring the ball loose on a hit.

After the East got the ball back on a muffed punt, Lewandowski ended the drive with an interception on a halfback pass trick play.

"I saw somebody run across and in my head I knew he was going to throw it," Lewandowski said. "I jumped in front of it, I was hoping I would get away from him but he caught me from behind,"

While he could have knocked the pass down and played the field position game on fourth down, Lewandowski went for the big play in his final game.

"I'd usually think about [batting the ball down], but it's an All-Star game and my last game ever," Lewandowski said.

Despite the All-Star game moniker, the teams competed hard, showing regular season intensity on the field.

"In eight-man, we get crap done around here," Psota said. "We like having fun and we like going hard too,"

The West side's victory broke a 22-22 tie in the all-time series.

That win was felt sweeter after the week of ribbing and trash talk in the week headed up to the game, with the teams being in close proximity and interacting all week.

"Talking to the East side guys on the bus, going to movies and stuff, they're calling us cowboys and hicks," Lewandowski said. "Guess we came out on top,"

The stakes in the victory showed postgame, with a big celebration of players, chanting "Westside!"

That put a fitting bow on the eight-man careers of some of Central and Western Nebraska's finest.

"Makes it worth every year I've played football," Boggs said.