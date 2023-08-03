KEARNEY— At the Nebraska Senior Games, the table tennis community gathered around the table for a morning of competition and fun.

Held at Sunrise Middle School, each participant had their own unique story leading them to the love of the sport, and a spot in the Senior Games.

Sylvana Airan first saw the game as a child growing up in India, with her dad playing it around her.

However, she didn't learn to play until she got her first job.

"They had a table tennis table there, and over the lunch hour I would go play," Airan said. "I did pretty good, so when I came to Nebraska on the radio they announced that the State Games were starting and they would have table tennis, so I joined."

Airan came to Nebraska as a student in 1978, studying at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

She started competing in the Nebraska State Games, joined table tennis clubs in both Lincoln and Omaha, and recently moved up to the Senior Games, where she competes won the 70-74 division singles competition, where she won all of her matches.

At the table tennis clubs she met Rick Kolb, who is her partner in mixed doubles table tennis, with the team winning the mixed doubles competition.

"We both know our styles of play, so we compliment each other" Airan said. "Rick is more of an offensive player and I am a defensive player, so using those skills against the opponents, is something we have learned over the year,"

The two have been a dynamic duo with the paddles, competing in six different states last year, with the goal being to compete in as many states as possible.

"I'm just glad I have her for a partner," Kolb said. "We're used to playing with one another which the other team's aren't,"

While they were the most established team there, familiar faces in Kearney from Senior Games years before keep a sense of community among the participants.

The game's ease of entry, components of physical exercise and the love of facing similar opponents, people love to come back every year.

"It becomes a reunion," Airan said.

The reunion isn't just people from the state. Dale Wagner, from Pettibone, North Dakota, competed in the table tennis event.

Wagner played as a kid due to his father and brother having a table, and after his retirement from the farm, he began to focus more on the sport.

"I put a table in the bar, and I beat everybody from 100 miles around," Wagner said. "They started calling me the ping-pong champ around there, then I started going to senior games, and I've been to a lot of them,"

Wagner's competed in several different states, including competing at the World Championship tournament in Las Vegas, with 4000 players from 98 countries represented.

Wagner lined up his visit to Kearney after playing in Billings, Montana and Pocatello, Idaho, and he plans to go to Madison, Wisconsin and Pierre, South Dakota after his stop in Nebraska.

But even with his well-traveled stops, Kearney sticks out in Wagner's mind.

"When I go to the banquet here I have so much fun at the banquet," Wagner said. "I'm doing cornhole tomorrow, badminton, the free throw contest and horseshoes on Sunday,"

Wagner finished third in the men's 70-74 single competition, behind Joe Brazil of Bellevue and Dave Knibbe of Omaha.

Both Brazil and Knibbe are members of the table tennis club of Omaha, having frequently played each other outside of the Senior Games.

This time, Knibbe got the best of him, besting Brazil in a tough match, winning the event.

"We see each other everywhere, it's fun," Knibbe said. "You learn every time he hits a shot to watch the spin and use your brain to think how to hit it back,"

Knibbe grew up on a farm, and played the game growing up, and joined the Omaha table tennis club early on.

When he first got there, he was in for a rude awakening, realizing how little he knew about the sport.

"I didn't know the rules, I didn't have the right paddle, I didn't have the right ball," Knibbe said. "I got yelled at because I didn't serve it right, it took me a few years before I could beat somebody, but I stuck with it and before you know it you get your first medal and you're hooked,"

True to his country boy roots, Knibbe is easy to spot at the table tennis competitions, being the only player to compete barefooted.

"I lived on a dairy farm, just being a farm boy I never wore shoes," Knibbe said. "I just play better, it's in my blood,"

Players were friendly throughout the matches, frequently complimenting one another's shots.

Brazil, also a table tennis coach, was giving pointers to the fellow participants, further showing the community of the game.

"There's nothing like it, you meet new friends," Brazil said. "It's a lot of fun, that's really what it's all about. We may get serious when we're playing, but it's all about fun."