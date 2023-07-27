A group of Nebraska state senators asked Attorney General Mike Hilgers to clarify his position opposing an effort to block state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who seek abortions in other states.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and eight other lawmakers said they were alarmed by Hilgers' involvement in the effort to stop the proposed rule change from the Biden administration from taking effect.

Hilgers was among 19 attorneys general — all Republicans — who signed a letter asking U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to withdraw the rule proposed in April.

Under the proposal, states could not access private health information about women who obtained abortions in other states where the procedure is legal "for criminal, civil, or administrative investigations or proceedings."

The attorneys general said the proposal could also extend to individuals, including minors, who seek gender-affirming care in other states.

Nebraska enacted a ban on abortions after 12 weeks this year as well as restrictions on certain medical procedures for transgender minors. A lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court is seeking to deem it unconstitutional.

In a statement last week, Hilgers said the Biden administration's proposed rule "is based on the false premise that states want to treat pregnant women as criminals and punish medical personnel who provide lifesaving care."

"Nothing in the proposed rule justifies upending settled law and creating a carve-out for abortion," the attorney general and former speaker of the Legislature said.

In their letter, the state senators asked Hilgers to provide clarification on his intentions opposing the rule.

They also said Nebraska "has an unfortunate history of prosecuting women and health care providers for pregnancy outcomes" and pointed to a recent case in Norfolk in which a 19-year-old was sentenced to 90 days in jail for disposing of a fetus after an abortion.

The woman's mother, Jessica Burgess, pleaded guilty to providing Celeste Burgess, then 17, with abortion pills, false reporting, and tampering with human skeletal remains. She will be sentenced in September.

"(T)his gives rise to serious concerns regarding the appropriate role of law enforcement and prosecutors in investigating and charging women and medical providers regarding reproductive healthcare, and we are seeking clarification on the intention behind your actions," the letter states.

Specifically, the letter asks Hilgers why he wants access to medical records from other states and if he plans to use those records to prosecute individuals who seek abortions where it is legal or those who aid others in seeking medical care outside of Nebraska.

"If these are not your intentions, please share clearly why it would be necessary to have access to this information without due process of a court order or subpoena," the senators said in their letter.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office confirmed receipt of the letter Wednesday evening and said Hilgers plans to respond.

A document shared by the attorney general's office said Hilgers "values and will fight to protect your privacy rights," but also states the proposed rule change would make it more difficult for law enforcement to investigate certain crimes.

While law enforcement can currently obtain a subpoena or court order for out-of-state medical records, the document states the Biden administration rule could protect a "sexual predator family member who assaults a minor child and tries to cover up their heinous crime by obtaining abortion services."

The rule change could also stop law enforcement from obtaining records related to a doctor who commits malpractice during non-abortion procedures such as a hysterectomy or tubal ligation, or a medical professional who steals abortion pills and seeks to distribute them "outside normal challenge."

"Our office signed Mississippi's letter because we want to ensure that Nebraska's law enforcement can continue to protect Nebraskans, including some of our most cherished and vulnerable citizens," the document states.

Along with Cavanaugh, the letter was signed by Sens. Megan Hunt, John Cavanaugh and John Fredrickson, all of Omaha; Danielle Conrad, George Dungan and Jane Raybould, all of Lincoln; Jen Day of Gretna; and Carol Blood of Bellevue. All are Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, except Hunt, who earlier this year changed her party affiliation to nonpartisan.