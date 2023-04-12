March has already zoomed into April. It seems like the year has only begun, but it is already spring. We’ve gone through the time change and life marches on.

Before this recent warmth, winter remained. I heard the wind howling around the house at night. I heard sleet pelting the siding. The day before I had a doctor appointment. Keith also picked up prescriptions and a few groceries. I am so glad we accomplished those things yesterday because the next day was no day to be out. Especially since I can’t hold my own against the wind.

My kids were elementary age when they realized the wind was dangerous for me. They had to hang onto me to keep me safe. They teased me that they should tie a rope around me and fly me like a kite. With the wind blowing as it is while I write, I wouldn’t dare go outside. I am glad to stay inside, warm and safe.

Most of us can stay safe against the elements. What we can’t predict is the cold, winds and sleet of life. Tragedy, illness or other circumstances can derail our ordered lives. Suddenly we’re caught in the eddying winds that we can’t defy or escape. Our lives may spin out of control unless we already have an anchor.

If we have a solid anchor, we can hold on and not be whipped about by the winds of life. How we deal with the unexpected shows who we truly are. Do we complain, turn to hate or blame or do we realize life brings both good and bad? Do we turn inward or reach out to those around us who want to help and reach out to others who are also hurting?

I can deal with life’s circumstances if I have an anchor. For me, that isn’t wealth or family. It is my faith. God is bigger than my circumstances. God never said we wouldn’t have difficulties. He said He’d walk through them with us. I am glad I have an anchor and can hold when I lose loved ones or my heart wants to race away. No matter what, my anchor holds.

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. – Isaiah 41:10 ESV