 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sassy

Sassy

Sassy

Hi, I'm Sassy, a 10-month-old girl here at KAAS! I'm a very sweet, energetic girl. I have the cutest ears... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News