LEXINGTON Sandra "Sandy" S. Schnacker, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lexington Regional Medical Center in Lexington. She was born on July 15, 1943, in Cozad, Nebraska. On January 10, 1964, she married James Coryell in North Platte. Their two daughters were Jody and Tammy. On April 21, 1979, Sandy found love again and married Gary Schnacker in Lexington and welcomed his two children, Tanya and Gary.

Survivors are her children, Jody (LaMonte) Brummet and Tammy (Kevin) Glinsmann both of Johnson Lake, Nebraska, and Tanya (Jon) Foged of Kearney; grandchildren, Carly (Josh) Eacker, Jessica Glinsmann, Dustin (Elizabeth) Foged, Brittany (Daniel) Saathoff and Monte (Amy) Brummet; great-grandchildren, Sophialynn Eacker, Joseph Eacker, Jeremiah Eacker, Adaleigh Foged, Cabrey Jo Foged, Brooklyn Foged , Brysen Saathoff, Huxten Saathoff, Blakelyn Saathoff, Brenna and Trip Brummet , and Tasha (Mike) Von Kaenel;

great-great-grandchildren, Miles, Stella and Tyler; a special niece, Ramona Neben, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Schnacker.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating.

Interment will be at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad. Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.