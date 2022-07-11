Rural Gibbon house totaled by fire Saturday night

The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at about 9 p.m. Saturday seven miles north of Gibbon on Gibbon Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene the porch of the uninhabited two-story house was fully engulfed and the fire had moved into the interior of the building, said Rick Brown, fire chief. The fire spread to the attic, and Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was paged for mutual aid.