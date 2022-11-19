Hi there! My name is Rocko. I am a handsome husky here at KAAS looking to find my forever home.... View on PetFinder
Rocko
Related to this story
Most Popular
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.
Nebraska football's home game versus Wisconsin will kick off at 11 a.m. next weekend, the Big Ten Conference announced Saturday.
Visitors to WarHorse Lincoln dropped an estimated $43 million, or close to $1.4 million a day, into slot machines during October.
After the death of former player Devin Chandler and last week's loss to Iowa, Wisconsin is searching for answers on and off the field as they prepare for Saturday's game at Nebraska.
Rather than shutting down a struggling Behlen Mfg. or auctioning it off, Raimondo teamed with three other managers in 1984 to buy the Columbus business themselves.
Don't be fooled by the Michigan coat — Harper Murray is excited to join the Huskers' volleyball program. Amie Just caught up with her Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault.
According to court records, Drew Bolling was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation.
Ryan O'Toole, who made headlines in 2017 after he passed out while driving a lawn mower, resulting in his sixth DUI, is going to prison again after two more DUIs.