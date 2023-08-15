HASTINGS — Rascal Martinez works hard on his career, writing music, performing and always making contacts.

“I spend a lot of time sending out demos and constantly thinking about that in the back of my mind,” he said in an interview from his home in Sutherland. “As soon as I let that go and just do my thing, that’s where I get in my groove and I feel good about what I’m doing. I’ve learned this; don’t hold your breath hoping that a record label will pick you up and help you get your music out there. I’d rather be doing it my own way.”

What he’s doing is performing indie-rock music and Americana tunes, connecting with soulful audiences in Nebraska and beyond.

“The more I get out to play, that’s what I’ve got to do; play live shows and put out tunes,” Martinez said. “I book all my own shows and I promote my own concerts. Everything is just me and one other person — or sometimes it’s just myself lining up all this stuff. It’s a lot of work, doing all ends of the job.”

Martinez’s next stop will be at The Lark in Hastings for a 9 p.m. show on Friday. Tickets for the performance are $10.

“We have three or four records out now,” he said. “We’ll have all kinds of originals going on that night from our last full length record released in 2020. I also have some new singles and I’ll be showcasing some new tunes. We always enjoy playing at The Lark. It’s always a great crowd. People come to listen to the music you want to play for them.”

Martinez plans to sprinkle the show with some cover tunes, as well.

Many of his fans know Martinez for his solo performances. This time he will perform with a three-piece band.

Martinez, 29, started playing music 16 years ago.

“Time is moving fast,” he said. “One day at a time, I always tell myself. I have a lot of goals and a lot of dreams in mind.”

After all these years of performing music, Martinez still loves it when the audience interacts with him.

“A lot of musicians will tell you that being on stage is the one place you want to be,” he said. “It truly is. The thing I love about music is getting the responses out of people when they enjoy the show. They’re coming to have a good time and that’s what I do for them.”

In addition to his concerts, Martinez performs at 150 senior centers each year.

“Where ever I’m at on the road, I’ll hit those places up,” he said. “I like to play for those people because they appreciate it. I play a lot of those Hank Williams and Johnny Cash-type songs and everybody enjoys that music. You can go into a memory care unit and they can sing along with me, word for word. That’s the way I give back.”

When it comes down to it, the singer/songwriter understands what really keeps him performing — people.

“My goal has never been to be rich and famous,” Martinez said. “Obviously that would be wonderful, in any career. But it’s not about money and fame for me. It’s about making people happy. And if I can support my family and enjoy what I do, then that’s a success in my book.”

Growing up, Martinez wanted to live in a big city. Instead, he lives in Sutherland, population 1,274, just west of North Platte.

“Over the years I’ve been traveling to big cities all the time,” he said. “And now, the last thing I want to do is go back into a city and sit in traffic and live with a bunch of noise. When I’m off the road, I like the slow pace of Sutherland. My grandparents live down the street. My folks live here and my sister has a house near here and so I have a lot of family close by. My little boy, he’s 9 months old now and it’s nice to be able to visit family with him.”

With the goal of making music to connect with people and his small town life, Martinez sees a path for his life, rich with music and a sense of community throughout Nebraska and the country.