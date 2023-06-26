KEARNEY— The game of chess requires you to think, preferably many moves ahead. That requires knowing the board, and constant analysis of where to go.

Then enters the timer. A 10-minute clock is the difference in the variation known as rapid chess.

While standard chess rules apply on the board, if a player is unable to checkmate their opponent before their 10-minute timer runs out, they lose.

Each player has their own timer, pausing it after each move. This speeds up the game to allow a tournament to run in a short amount of time, and magnifies each mistake.

While that might seem stressful, the participants in each tournament all had rave things to say about the event, from Kearney's experienced chess faithful to those giving the game a try after some time away.

"I wanted to see a good turnout and see what the Community is looking for with chess," Danger Zone's Eric Ring said. "It's something I'm pretty passionate about, and it has been a good turnout, most of the teams had two participants to play,"

Ring hosts the Kearney chess club at the library, with meetings every Saturday, and was thrilled to share the game he loves with his Community, with the participation numbers being enough for two full tournaments.

ReinKREWnated's Brennan Heelan won the first tournament, a double-elimination bracket, picking up the game he used to play back in high school.

A longtime Community Olympic participant, Heelan was volunteered for the event's first-ever rapid chess tournament, and took advantage of a first-round bye and forfeit to hop straight to the semifinals, where he outdueled his opponent in a grueling match.

Then, Heelan faced Ring in the finals, where the timer became a huge factor.

"I had a key mistake where I was worried about him advancing a pawn and trapping a knight which would also trap my rook," Heelan said. "He didn't do it and I was so excited that I blundered ahead and he got a couple pieces ahead of me. Then towards the end he made an equal mistake that cost him his queen,"

"In the beginning I took a rook, which gave me the advantage," Ring said. "I became overconfident and I lost my queen and it was all downhill from there. The thing about chess is it's not how much you know, it's about how many mistakes you don't make."

Ring got Danger Zone's Moises Rangel into the game, with the two talking and playing chess during breaks out their work. That helped him reach the second tournament ffinal against another experienced player, Lyon Family Dentistry's Tom Lowe.

The pair's expertise was apparent, with both sharing lively banter and referencing different strategies.

The two were in a constant battle, with pieces flying off the board, in an eye-for-an-eye fashion.

"I was trying to force it, he was trying to avoid it for the most part," Lowe said.

"I gave in because I wanted less pieces on the board, get the clutter figured out so I could see the board better," Rangel said. "Because I felt like I couldn't initiate,"

Lowe then set up a tactic, where his bishop took the knight, removed protection from the queen, and took Rangel's bishop all within a span of three moves.

"That was trick, that was three moves out," Lowe said. "Up until the middle it was all equal, it was that one move was all it was,"

Lowe than took away more pieces, forcing Rangel to resign.

Both players spend time with the game, honing their skills on Chess.com, and at Ring's chess club when available to play.

Rangel plans to enter the Cornhusker State Games tournament next, a non-rapid tournament with a two-hour timer, but he enjoyed facing a strong player like Lowe here in Kearney.

"It gets my thinking going and it goes back to tactics and your training," Rangel said. "There were many times where I was going to make a move, but I stopped myself because my training told me to watch for the counterattack."

The turnout and competition showed both players the increased level of interest in chess. The popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit introduced a younger generation of players, and online communities like Chess.com give constant chances for discussion and improvement.

Although, that's no substitution for something like a chess club, a real life chance to meet with like-minded folk.

"I find that people who attend the club, they are wide-eyed like 'I didn't know there was a chess club here,'" Rangel said. "They always hear of Lincoln or Omaha, and having that person or set of people who are willing to put there foot out and be like 'Hey, we're here', you'll find more people are willing to give it a shot."