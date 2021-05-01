Rae
Hi everyone, I'm Rae! I'm a 1-year-old pitty mixed with a smaller breed! My legs are very short, but it... View on PetFinder
Husker volleyball notes: Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season; Huskers finish sixth in final poll
While Sweet and Densberger are departing, two Husker All-Americans still haven't said whether they'll return to NU.
Cheyenne County authorities are awaiting results of accident reconstruction in a crash that killed a Sidney couple Friday. The couple's 1 1/2 year old daughter is hospitalized in Colorado.
Michael Cox, 47, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died in the crash on Iowa Highway 2 in Fremont County about 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Sinsel was elected to the school board in November, and she was sworn into office at the Jan. 11 regular board meeting.
KEARNEY — In February 2020, Neil Berke was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix.
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 6, four miles west of Holdrege, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.
A fire started in the engine compartment of Brian Schroeder’s Buick Monday afternoon at 73835 and E Road in rural Bertrand, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.
In addition to naming the tennis facility in honor of Ernest Grundy, council members will decide whether to buy land for a future fire station in northeast Kearney. The council also will set in motion plans to add space to the crowded parking facilities at Kearney Municipal Airport.
Police station surveillance video shows Colorado officers laughing while watching footage from the body camera. One officer said, "I love it."