“McCarthyism is Americanism with its sleeves rolled.”
Joseph McCarthy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
While searching the home, officers found multiple guns and ammunition in a bedroom. They also found five individual bags that contained a green, plant-like substance believed to be marijuana.
Buckle has relocated to a new space at Hilltop Mall. It conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to officially introduce the public to its new store.
About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and learn more about their family’s history.
Amie Just paints the scene in Louisville as Nebraska gears up for Regional weekend. Plus, thoughts on Ally Batenhorst and John Cook's frustration with the NCAA.
The Husker volleyball coach is disappointed that Nebraska will play early in the morning, saying it "makes it hard on our fans" to watch.
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed.
Celebrity chef Alton Brown posted a video on Twitter showing him pouring chili on a cinnamon roll, which he called "#LincolnNE style!" Nebraskans quickly corrected him.
The woman's ex-husband called police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill family members, police alleged in court filings.
Historian Jeff Barnes details the events surrounding the early days of Nebraska in his talk, “The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory, 1854-59.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.