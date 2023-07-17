In Grand Island, Kearney Runza won its third consecutive game of the District A-7 tournament, doing it with the best performance yet.

Quinn Foster threw 6.2 innings of a combined no-hitter, as Kearney inched out a 1-0 win over North Platte FNBO Nationals.

As the last starting pitcher in the rotation, Foster made more than the most of his opportunity.

“He was looking forward to it,” Kearney Runza head coach Brad Archer said. “He wanted the ball,”

Foster was a nightmare on the mound, striking out 12 and walking only four.

Two of those walks were to open his appearance, but he fanned the next three hitters in a row to end the first inning.

“He threw a lot of strikes, he was able to get his breaking pitch over the plate when he wanted to, just an excellent job by him,” Archer said.

The second and the third saw no damage, both being one-two-three innings. He allowed a walk in the fourth, but struck out two in a row to end the threat.

The fifth inning saw a runner reach third, after a walk, steal and error, but a clutch groundout stranded him there. Similarly, a runner made their way to third in the sixth, but Foster struck out the last batter on three pitches.

In the seventh, Foster got the first two batters out, with a strikeout and groundout, but a switch at pitcher was made directly after.

Garrison Burns replaced Foster for the final two batters. Burns hit the first batter he faced, but made the right throw for catcher Kole Throckmorton to catch him out on the basepaths, ending the game and securing the no-hitter.

“Garrison has a quick move to home and Kole threw a strike to second,” Archer said. “Great on both those guys’ parts,”

Kearney only had three hits in the game, but made them count in the fourth. Jase Blattner doubled to open the inning, and made his way to third on a passed ball.

Kegan Brand brought Blattner home on a sacrifice fly, which would end up being the difference in the game.

Kearney stays on the winner’s side of the bracket, and is tentatively scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the tournament semifinals, and gets an automatic bid to the state tournament.

“It’s a great feeling, especially when you look at the teams we beat,” Archer said. “We had a hard-fought win over Lexington, played great against Hastings who beat us twice, and a 1-0 victory over North Platte who also beat us twice. The kids responded and are playing their best baseball of the year right now.”