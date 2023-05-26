Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Ray Lampman, a U.S. Army veteran, will quietly mark Memorial Day on Monday.

His military story isn’t as dramatic as those of the soldiers who stormed beaches at Normandy, tramped through jungles in Vietnam or fired at the elusive enemy in Fallujah, but it is no less dedicated.

When he was drafted in 1953 during the Korean Conflict, he expected to be sent overseas shortly after he completed basic training at Camp Chaffee in Arkansas. “They ended that Korean Conflict right after I got out of basic training,” he said. “I was glad.”

He remained stateside during his two years of military service and trained at numerous places, from Camp Polk (now Fort Polk) in Louisiana to bases in Wisconsin and Kansas.

Lampman started in the infantry, moved to artillery training and then did anti-aircraft training. “I was trained in everything,” he said.

He spent the last six months of his military service in Chicago. “We checked every airplane coming in or going out, including commercial flights. We were protecting the city. I was in the office that helped to do that,” he said.

The U.S. Army had nine gun sites circling the city. Groups of soldiers were stationed at these sites, along with the artillery they would need to shoot down enemy airplanes. Those soldiers lived in tents.

“I lived in a hotel,” he said.

No enemy aircraft was ever sighted. In fact, Lampman was never quite sure how that word "enemy" was defined, or what planes the government was concerned about, but he did his job and was honorably discharged after two years. He had earned the rank of private first class.

One hot afternoon

A native of Anoka, Lampman grew up on a farm, the youngest of five children. When he was just a year and a half old, his mother died shortly after giving birth to her sixth child. The infant died, too. His father farmed and successfully raised five children alone.

Lampman returned to the family farm when he was honorably discharged, but the first year he was back, there was no rain and the crops were a complete loss, so he moved to O’Neill and found a job with a trucking company.

He met his future wife Marilyn one hot afternoon in 1956 at the O'Neill swimming pool. Marilyn had moved to O'Neill to teach, but after two years, she went to work for Consumers Public Power District, now part of the Nebraska Public Power District.

Lampman went to the pool alone on that hot summer day to cool off. There he spotted an attractive young woman. He couldn’t take his eyes off her.

Marilyn noticed him, too. “We had both been in O’Neill such a short time. He came over. He had sparkling bright eyes. My instinct told me I kinda liked him,” she said.

They went to a cafe and talked for 90 minutes. “That’s the way it started,” she said. They were married April 30, 1957. They have been married for 66 years.

They lived in O’Neill for five or six years before returning to Lampman’s childhood farm in Anoka in 1961. Three years later, Lampman’s father decided to sell the farm.

Lampman, seeking farmland of his own, put an ad in the O’Neill paper. A Kearney man responded, saying he had land to sell in Axtell. The Lampmans bought it and moved south. “I moved all the machinery down here,” he said.

The couple worked hard at what they called a “mom-and-pop operation.” They grew corn, soybeans and a bit of wheat and milo. Marilyn helped with irrigation pivots and much more. “I was a typical farm wife. That was when I was young and limber,” she said.

They also raised a daughter, Angel, who owns the new A&R Detailing at 1220 Second Ave. in Kearney.

They eventually purchased a 30-foot fifth wheel RV. For 13 years, after the harvest, they headed south to Arizona or Texas or Florida for the winter. “We were snowbirds,” Marilyn said. The couple retired from farming in 1999.

Hero Flight

Eight years ago, the Lampsons were part of a Hero Flight, a 48-hour all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., with other Korean Conflict veterans. It was their first trip to the nation’s capital.

Among other sights, they visited the Vietnam Wall. “The thing that hit me more than anything else was the expressions on the faces of the statues. They were walking into jungley weeds, and those statues showed the emotion of those guys. They were absolutely miserable. You could see it,” Marilyn said.

Lampman, a member of the American Legion, used to participate every year in Memorial Day observances at the Axtell Cemetery. This year, he'll remember the holiday quietly, perhaps attending ceremonies at the Kearney Cemetery. He is grateful for the gifts left to this nation by its military personnel, including, humbly, himself.