I’ve been a cat lover since I was three years old. When we’d go to my grandpa and grandma’s house, I’d carry kittens around all day. The adults called me “Kotki Matka,” which is “cat mother” in Polish. Kitties have blessed my life ever since.

At the time we had a cat named Smokey. He was black and gray with long, long hair. He was an indoor cat and a real love: laid-back and easy-going until you pulled out a black shoestring. I swear he thought it was a mouse-tail that had to be killed.

My wild kitty had come a long way since I first saw it. I happened to look out the front window at dusk, and there, playing on the lawn, were a mama cat and five little kittens! Nobody in our condos owned a cat, so they had to be strays.

There is a storm sewer next to our driveway and an 8-inch culvert that runs from the storm sewer under our lawn to a low spot that collects water when it rains. As I approached, all six kittens ran for that little culvert and safety. I saw them occasionally that summer, but I couldn’t get near them.

The following summer I saw two grown cats come out of the culvert. One was a small black shorthair and the other a tuxedo cat. I’m sure they were two of the kittens from the previous year. The black shorthair seemed to hang around, so I started feeding it near the culvert. The tuxedo only showed up now and then, but the black shorthair made it clear that the food was his.

I fed this kitty all through the winter. One day he was trapped in the sewer with feet of snow blocking both entrances. My husband finally had to dig him out. We were so relieved when he came out, hungry but alive!

My neighbor Bea and I enjoyed watching him. One day she asked me, “What do you think it is? Raggedy Ann or Raggedy Andy?” I replied instantly, “Oh, it’s a male. It’s Andy.”

Not long after that, “Andy” looked like he’d swallowed a barrel. I called Bea: “I was wrong. Our kitty’s name is Annie.”

Annie had her three kittens under a neighbor’s shrubbery. Only two survived, but it was fun to watch them. Annie would take them to the culvert and walk away and go on about her business. Those kittens knew they were supposed to stay right where she left them, and she knew they would, because she never looked back.

One day I saw Annie walking around meowing. She was obviously looking for her kittens. Our neighbor across the street went out to his car one day, heard meowing and found a kitten in the wheel well. He took it to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

A week later, the other one turned up at the shelter, too. They were black and gray tigers the same size, and each had an “M” on his forehead. Annie spent days in mourning, but the kittens went to a farm near Holdrege where I’m sure they are contented barn cats.

After that, the police department brought me a trap. I caught Annie, took her to the vet and had her spayed.

I have what was meant to be a plant shelf under my kitchen windows. When I got my first flowering plant, Smokey kept knocking it off. You should have seen Annie and Smokey together: Annie jumped up on the outside brick sill because it was warm (she took advantage of solar heat), and Smokey would meet her. They chased each other back and forth and then rubbed against each other through the window.

As the weather turned colder I gradually moved Annie’s food and water dishes from the culvert to the back yard, then to the patio, and then into the garage. She followed. We had a pet door for a previous cat. I thought it would take Annie three or four days to learn how to use it, but that night she was eating in the garage!

One day I folded an old towel and put it on the hot tub, hoping she’d use it for a bed. It didn’t take her long to choose the hot tub instead of her sewer. She spent the night in the garage after that.

If I never got to pet her, I was still glad I could provide food and water and shelter for her. I could see the benefits. As she walked across the yard her short, thick, black coat fairly gleamed in the sunshine! I was so glad I could take good care of her for seven years.