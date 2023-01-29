Jorgensen: Getting my pigtail stuck in the washer's wringer

It was a beautiful day, and I was “helping” Mom do the wash.

The round green enamel Maytag wringer washer was all set up on the back porch with its retinue of washtubs. One was for the Clorox pre-soak, and two held rinse water. The wringer arm swung around so that you could wring clothes out of the pre-soak and into the wash and then into two successive rinses.

The white load, always the first load because the wash water was the hottest then, was finished, and Mom was out in the backyard hanging the clothes on the line. I was running the second load through the wringer into the rinse water when my pigtail got caught in the wringer. I stood there paralyzed and watched in horror as that monster wringer gobbled up my braid.

There I was with the side of my head plastered against the wringer. It hurt so badly I thought I was being scalped! I screamed as loud as I could and Mom came running and touched the wringer release. What a relief! My pigtail wasn’t going to be torn off my head after all! She said, “Why didn’t you reach up and hit the wringer release?” I was shaking so much I couldn’t reply. I just didn’t have the presence of mind to think of THAT! When Mom realized how upset I was, she told me to go rest awhile and calm down. Later I felt better and came back to help her.

Doing the wash in those days was quite a process. First, you had to get the big copper boiler up on the stove diagonally so it could sit on two burners. Then you had to fill it up with water a pitcher at a time. It took quite a while to get all that water hot.

My aunt on the farm made her own soap. I don’t know how exactly, but she used ashes and lye. It was a hard gray-brown funny old soap, and she shaved it off the bar with a sharp paring knife into really hot water to dissolve it. I think Mom bought Oxydol or Tide at the store because I don’t remember her ever making soap.

With all those clothes to wash and rinse, hang on the line and wait till they all got dry to fold or iron, wash day was a big deal in good weather. In winter – in winter it was almost impossible. You would still hang everything out on the line, freezing your fingers as you did. Then you would let it hang out a good part of the day. Most of the moisture would somehow “freeze out.” You would then bring in all those stiff-as-a-board clothes and spread them all around the house so they could dry the rest of the way. They would, eventually.

My aunt and my mom both had automatic washers and dryers a good part of their lives, but they both started their marriages scrubbing dirty overalls by hand on a washboard. My uncle was a farmer, and my dad worked for a wrecking company, so I can only imagine how filthy their overalls were. What a job that must have been!

My grandmas, Mary and Sally, had to make the soap, go outside and pump the water, carry it in, pick cobs to burn in the cookstove to heat it and then scrub all the clothes by hand on the washboard. Then they rinsed and wrung them out by hand. Have you ever tried to wring out a bath towel or a pair of overalls by hand? (You can see why they didn’t have to go to the gym to work out every day!)

I wouldn’t want to go back to old-fashioned wash days, but in spite of the pigtail incident, or perhaps because of it, I have always loved to do the laundry. In fact, my husband teased me for years about worshiping my “white gods” in the laundry room. My grandmas would be astounded to see and use them.

Look how far we’ve come in two generations! Every time I throw in a load I think of Mary and Sally and their washboards and I’m so grateful for my sleek and shiny white square Maytags!